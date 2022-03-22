How Austen Kroll Caused the Biggest Summer House Feud to Date

There's nothing charming about the drama Austen Kroll fueled on Summer House.
During the March 21 episode of the Bravo hit, things got explosive among the women of the house over, you guessed it, the Southern Charm star. It all started when Austen made out with Lindsay Hubbard during her 35-birthday celebration, while Lindsay's roommate Ciara Miller was still hung up on Austen following their Winter House fling.
When Ciara confronted Austen about his behavior with Lindsay and how it's caused tension between the roommates, Austen retorted, "Lindsay and I will probably kiss each other on the mouth for the next f--king 25 years, and nothing's going to change that."
If you just audibly groaned, know you aren't alone—but that it's also going to get much worse. Instead of being honest about his feelings, Austen just rattled off some gaslighting nonsense to Ciara. Meanwhile, upstairs, a frustrated Lindsay said she felt that she was allowed to sleep and flirt with Austen if she wanted to, as they're all single. (While this is true, it does disregard Ciara's feelings on the matter, which isn't necessarily cool.)
When Ciara tried to confront Lindsay about the situation, Lindsay had zero interest in hashing out things, and instead chose to walk away...into a shed. Though we understand why Ciara wanted to get things out in the open, she couldn't have picked a worse time, as everyone—except Carl Radke and his date—were inebriated. Not to mention, she was very hung up on the Lindsay of it all, when Austen was really the one stirring the pot.
Because, ladies, shouldn't we be mad at the man who is telling you each different things? For the record, the answer is yes.
Summer was peaceful until Austen popped up, and, frankly, we hated seeing the women go at—including Ciara calling Lindsay a "sucker ass bitch." And we hated it even more when their friends got dragged into the mix.
For instance, while we respect Paige DeSorbo for calling out the elephant in the room—that Lindsay and Austen clearly liked each other—there was no need for her to call Lindsay "diabolical." (Although we did let out a little applause when she shouted at Austen: "You're a f--king loser and everyone f--king knows it.")
On the flip side, Lindsay didn't need kiss Austen again, which was just unnecessarily antagonistic and a major breach of girl code.
Danielle Olivera put it best when she told the group, "I don't know why two strong amazing females need to be coming at each other because of a stupid guy."
Oh, and shout-out to Luke Gulbranson for getting involved and telling Austen point-blank that he was acting like a "f--kboy," because he totally was.
Sadly, the drama didn't stop there, as the teaser for next week's episode promised an even bigger throw-down, which we're truly dreading.
Summer House airs Mondays at 9 p.m. on Bravo.
