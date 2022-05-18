See Ben Affleck Make a Cameo in Jennifer Lopez's Halftime Documentary Trailer

Forget about waiting for tonight—we're too busy gushing over this moment right now.
Jennifer Lopez dropped the trailer for her upcoming Netflix documentary, Halftime, on May 18 and it's clear from the clip that the Marry Me star is playing no games when it comes to her continuing her career. However, in the roughly two-and-a-half-minute trailer, she opens up about more than just her professional endeavors—viewers also get a peek at how she handles her personal life spilling into the public eye.
After a montage of public commentary criticizing the singer over the years takes center stage, her fiancé Ben Affleck makes an appearance. "I said to her once, ‘Doesn't this bother you?'" he recalled, referring to the constant attention. "And she said, ‘I expected this.'"
Back in 2002, when Ben and Jen first became a couple—before splitting in 2004—to say they had a fans in a frenzy is an understatement (the same could be said about their 2021 reconciliation and recent second engagement).
But as the singer hinted in the trailer for the documentary, which follows the ups and downs of the 52-year-old's journey as a star, both personally and professionally, the overall public scrutiny she's faced has taken its toll, with Jennifer admitting that at one point she "had a very low self-esteem."
But, as she explained in the clip, J.Lo knew how to bounce back. "I had to really figure out who I was," she says. "And believe in that and not believe anything else."
It's also worth noting that Ben isn't the only one closest to Jen who appears in the doc: Jen's daughter Emme, 14—whose dad is Jen's ex Marc Anthony—is also seen with her mom as she moves throughout countless rehearsals. (The former couple are also parents to Emme's twin brother, Max).
"I do this not for an award," Jennifer shared, referring to her career as a multi-hyphenate. "I do this to connect with people and make them feel things because I want feel something." She also shares that her whole life she's been "battling to be heard, to be seen, to be taken seriously."
And although she has an impressive career spanning over 30 years, she's getting loud because she feels like she's just getting started. As she concluded, "My life is just beginning."
Fans can watch the singer in all her glory when the documentary premieres June 14.