See The Evidence That Convinced Fans Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck Are Recreating “Jenny From the Block"

Jennifer Lopez's eagle-eyed fans think she and Ben Affleck are up to something. The couple appear to be reenacting steamy scenes from their 2002 “Jenny From the Block" music video.

Ben Affleck, do you get déjà vu when she's with you?

It feels like a blast from the past now that the Justice League actor is back together with Jennifer Lopez, making us relive 2002 in all kinds of ways.

But fans think that the singer might actually be getting a do-over by recreating her 2002 music video for "Jenny from the Block," which heavily featured her then-boyfriend and now-boyfriend Ben, as paparazzi captured their most intimate moments.

Nearly 20 years later, not much has changed (aside from their separate marriages, kids and divorces). J.Lo and Ben are still dominating headlines whenever they step out in public, show a little PDA or take off on a romantic vacation (all of which seem to be happening a lot these days).

Yet, some of their latest news-making moments seem a little too familiar to Bennifer stans. Fans can't stop theorizing about why certain paparazzi photos from 2021 look straight out of her "Jenny from the Block" music video. And, according to her own lyrics, she's still Jenny from the block—no matter the headline clips.

She further fueled rumors over the weekend by singing along when DJ Hugo M played "Jenny from the Block" during her 52nd birthday bash at L'Opera in St Tropez, France. Ben joined in on the fun and her own photographer appeared to be recording the whole thing. It's all a little meta.

So, are the stars shooting a remake of the music video for its 20th anniversary? Or are they simply messing with us? Take a look at the evidence below.

VEVO/BACKGRID
The Road to Romance

In "Jenny from the Block," the couple takes a cruise in their convertible and stops to get gas. They prove they aren't pumping the brakes on their relationship when they share a kiss in the front seat, in full view of the photographers, not unlike a recent shot of the couple in real life.

Making the music video even more uncanny, the pair is seen reading a tabloid magazine and pointing to an eerie picture of themselves making out, clearly all too aware of the paparazzi around them. 

VEVO/BACKGRID
Hungry for More

Bennifer proved they have quite the appetite when they were spotted kissing for the first time since reuniting, with all eyes on them at Nobu in Malibu last month. The shot reminded fans of a dinner date scene in "Jenny from the Block," which was filmed from the perspective of the paparazzi.

VEVO/Getty Images
A Timeless Kind of Love

In the music video, J.Lo purchases an upscale silver watch and gives it to Ben as a gift, wrapped up in a bow. At the start of their courtship in May, Ben seemed to wear the very same silver watch during an outing in Florida. He appears to have kept it for 20 years and, obviously, we're screaming.

VEVO/BACKGRID
Windows of the Soul

J.Lo had a Rear Window moment in both her music video and her May trip to Miami with Ben. Photographers spotted the star peering out from behind curtains, and there's no denying the similarities. 

VEVO/BACKGRID
Do Not Disturb

Okay, so maybe Ben wasn't in a bathrobe IRL, but both the music video and real-life pap photos seemed to capture the Gone Girl actor chilling on a private balcony during a rendezvous with Jennifer. Coincidence? Maybe, maybe not.

VEVO/Best Image/BACKGRID
All Hands on Deck

No evidence was more convincing than this handsy shot of the couple sunbathing on a yacht in St. Tropez over the weekend. Just like that iconic moment in "Jenny from the Block," Ben massaged J.Lo's... cheeks. He's the captain of her heart, after all. 

All we need now is a splashy pool party and a fur coat OOTD to complete the music video remake.

