Sarah Jessica Parker Says She Hasn’t Spoken to Chris Noth Since Sexual Assault Allegations

Sarah Jessica Parker is opening up about the state of her friendship with former Sex and the City co-star Chris Noth.
Almost five months after the actor was accused of sexual assault by two women in accounts published by The Hollywood Reporter, Parker has succinctly addressed the allegations.
"I don't even know if I'm ready to talk about it," the actress—who in addition to starring in the show, also serves as an executive producer—told THR in an interview published May 17. "But I don't think … I wasn't reacting as a producer," she continued, adding, "I should have worked on this because I'm just … it's just…"
When asked if she's spoken to her former on-screen spouse, she replied, "No."
Back in December, The Hollywood Reporter published the accounts of two women accusing the actor of sexual assault. The two women, who both used pseudonyms in order to protect their privacy, according to THR, approached the outlet separately and do not know each other.
E! News did not speak with these women and has not confirmed their identities.
Just days after the accounts were published by the outlet in late 2021, Parker, along with co-stars Kristin Davis and Cynthia Nixon issued matching statements to their respective social media accounts. Along with Noth, the three co-stars recently reprised their roles for the HBO Max revival, And Just Like That… (Noth's character, Mr. Big, was killed off in the premiere episode).
"We are deeply saddened to hear the allegations against Chris Noth," the statement read. "We support the women who have come forward and shared their painful experiences. We know it must be a very difficult thing to do and we commend them for it."
Actress Zoe Lister-Jones also accused Noth of being "consistently sexually inappropriate with a fellow female promoter" and alleged he was "drunk on set" when they guest starred on Law & Order.
In response to the actress' claims, a source close to Noth told E! News, "This seems like an obvious attempt to insert themselves into the conversation, and to allege Chris was drunk on the set of Law & Order is also just as untrue."
In the wake of the allegations, the actor has since been dropped from the A3 Artists Agency. In a statement to E! News in late December, CBS also confirmed that Noth, who had role on the show The Equalizer would "no longer film additional episodes, effective immediately."
Noth has denied the accusations, issuing a statement to E! News in December. "The accusations against me made by individuals I met years, even decades, ago are categorically false," he said. "These stories could've been from 30 years ago or 30 days ago—no always means no—that is a line I did not cross. The encounters were consensual. It's difficult not to question the timing of these stories coming out. I don't know for certain why they are surfacing now, but I do know this: I did not assault these women."