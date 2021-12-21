Chris Noth Fired From CBS Show The Equalizer After Sexual Assault Allegations

Watch : Chris Noth Dropped By Talent Agency After Sexual Assault Allegations

Chris Noth will no longer appear on the CBS series The Equalizer.

Following multiple accusations of sexual assault, Universal Television and CBS said in a joint statement to E! News, "Chris Noth will no longer film additional episodes of The Equalizer, effective immediately."

In the series, fronted by Queen Latifah, Noth portrayed William Bishop, a former CIA agent and friend of Latifah's character, Robyn McCall.

It's understood the 67-year-old actor has already filmed an upcoming episode. In addition, he will appear in future repeats of past episodes that have already aired.

On Dec. 16, The Hollywood Reporter published accounts by two women, who accused the Sex and the City star of sexual assault.

Noth responded in a statement to E! News, saying, "The accusations against me made by individuals I met years, even decades, ago are categorically false. These stories could've been from 30 years ago or 30 days ago—no always means no—that is a line I did not cross. The encounters were consensual. It's difficult not to question the timing of these stories coming out. I don't know for certain why they are surfacing now, but I do know this: I did not assault these women."