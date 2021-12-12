And Just Like That...Chris Noth Stars in a Peloton Ad After (Mr.) Big Shocker

Talk about a BIG surprise!
Spoiler alert!
Interactive fitness program provider Peloton released a new Christmas-themed ad starring Chris Noth on Sunday, Dec. 12, three days after his fan-favorite Sex and the City character Mr. Big, Carrie Bradshaw's husband, met his untimely demise on the premiere of the new HBO Max sequel series And Just Like That... On the episode, he suffers a heart attack while in the middle of a Peloton exercise bike session.
"And just like that...he's alive," read a caption for the ad, posted on the company's Instagram.
In the commercial, Noth sits on a coach in front of a Christmas tree and decorated fireplace, behind a pair of Peloton bikes, and celebrates "new beginnings" with real-life Peloton instructor Jess King, who took on the same role as Mr. Big's virtual coach on And Just Like That...
"You look great," she tells him, to which he replies, "Oh, I feel great. Shall we take another ride? Life's too short not to."
Ryan Reynolds narrates the new ad, which was developed by his creative marketing company Maximum Effort.
In 2019, the actor's group released an ad for his spirits company, Aviation Gin, which also served as a Peloton parody and starred an actress from a past viral commercial for the fitness group.
On And Just Like That..., it is explained that Mr. Big had pre-existing heart problems and that his cardiologist approved for him to work out on his Peloton bike. However, soon after the show's premiere, the company's shares plummeted.
The company soon released a statement from Dr. Suzanne Steinbaum, a preventative cardiologist and member of Peloton's health and wellness advisory council, who said, "I'm sure SATC fans, like me, are saddened by the news that Mr. Big dies of a heart attack. Mr. Big lived what many would call an extravagant lifestyle — including cocktails, cigars, and big steaks — and was at serious risk as he had a previous cardiac event in Season 6."
She continued, "These lifestyle choices and perhaps even his family history, which often is a significant factor, were the likely cause of his death. Riding his Peloton Bike may have even helped delay his cardiac event...It's always important to talk to your doctor, get tested, and have a healthy prevention strategy. The good news is Peloton helps you track heart rate while you ride, so you can do it safely."