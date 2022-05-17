Nick Cannon Reunites With Ex Jessica White for NSFW Mixtape Cover

Nick Cannon's mixtape is wild and almost out.
As excitement continues to build for the release of Raw N B: The Explicit Tape on May 20, the 41-year-old artist is teasing his new music with a NSFW photo.
E! News can exclusively reveal the cover for Nick's mixtape, which features the All That alum sitting on a giant speaker lifting up his naked ex-girlfriend Jessica White as she looks directly into his eyes.
Nick dated Jessica in 2015 after his split from ex-wife Mariah Carey. At the time, Jessica was one of the faces of Maybelline. They had an on-again, off-again relationship until 2020.
"We just had unconditional love for each other and we were friends," Jessica said on Hollywood Unlocked With Jason Lee in January 2021. "When you have a really close friendship with a person, you just know each other...He understood me and my craziness and I understood his and we just meshed. We got along well. We were actually in a really good space before it ended."
While it's unclear whether Nick will address his relationship with Jessica on the new mixtape, he previously told E! News that his upcoming music was inspired by his personal life.
"One thing about music that's different from my show or when you hear me speak about [my life]—I'm turned on in those moments, I'm up here [gestures above], I'm on the highest frequency of trying to entertain," he told E! News in February. "But music is darkness in the studio, I'm writing, I'm reflecting, I'm crying. I'm perfecting."
With his upcoming music, "I'm being more open and vulnerable than I've ever been. So I think through this, people will actually get a chance to understand me more—because I know I'm difficult to understand, I know I'm unorthodox in many manners, I know I'm not ordinary or typical by any means."
Nick's new mixtape comes as he prepares to become a dad for the eighth time. On Jan. 31, the Wild ‘N Out star confirmed on his talk show that he is expecting a baby with model Bre Tiesi.
The Nick Cannon Show host is already dad to 11-year-old twins Moroccan and Monroe, who he shares with Mariah. He also shares 5-year-old Golden "Sagon" and 16-month-old Powerful Queen with Brittany Bell; and 11-month-old twins Zion Mixolydian and Zillion Heir, with Abby De La Rosa.
In July, Nick welcomed son Zen, his seventh child, with model Alyssa Scott. Five months later, the Drumline star revealed that the infant had died after a battle with brain cancer that was first detected when they took him for a health checkup. Nick hopes his upcoming music will allow listeners to learn more about the man behind the headlines.
To hear more from Nick, watch E!'s Daily Pop on May 17. And mark your calendars for the release of Nick's mixtape on May 20.