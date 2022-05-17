How Machine Gun Kelly Is Celebrating Megan Fox's Birthday After BBMAs

After performing at the 2022 Billboard Music Awards, Machine Gun Kelly rang in fiancée Megan Fox's 36th birthday in extravagant fashion. See photos of their celebrations.

Machine Gun Kelly fell in love with an emo girl—and now he's celebrating her birthday!

Following an emotional performance of "twin flame" at the 2022 Billboard Music Awards, during which he dedicated the song to his "wife" Megan Fox and their "unborn child," the singer continued to shower the Transformers alum with love on May 16 as he rang in her 36th birthday. In a tribute to Megan, MGK posted a carousel of photos of the couple throughout their relationship alongside the caption, "wishing the happiest birthday to my ethereal light being. i love you maki."

One image showed the pair—who got engaged in January—riding on Disneyland's Space Mountain roller coaster, while MGK and Megan were seen flashing matching voodoo doll tattoos in another shot. A third snap featured the duo wearing coordinating blue outfits—something Megan joked in an Instagram post of her own that she "cut a hole in the crotch so we could have sex."

On his Instagram Stories, MGK teased that they were flying somewhere to celebrate the actress' special day, sharing a video of himself in front of a pink private jet. "I'm sorry, I had to do it again," he quipped, referencing how he recently hired a fuchsia-colored limousine to take him around Las Vegas for the BBMAs. "It's just too good."

photos
Megan Fox & Machine Gun Kelly: Romance Rewind

How else is he celebrating Megan's special day? Scroll on to find out!

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
Instagram Fiancé

The pre-birthday festivities kicked off at the 2022 Billboard Music Awards in Las Vegas, one day before Megan's 36th birthday.

Rich Polk/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images
Sweet Dedication

On stage, the singer dedicated his performance of "twin flame" to "my wife" and "our unborn child." Megan told Entertainment Tonight on the red carpet that she knew she'd be emotional during the concert because there's a "special secret meaning to the song."

Instagram
Arm-in-Arm

MGK gave a glimpse into their post-BBMAs looks with a mirror selfie snapped on the eve of her birthday. 

Instagram
NSFW Celebrations

Megan revealed a screenshot of a text conversation with her stylist Maeve Reilly during the Las Vegas festivities. "Was the blue outfit expensive because we just cut a hole in the crotch so we could have sex," Megan asked. Maeve replied, "I hate you" but promised, "I'll fix it."

Instagram
Lift Off

MGK gave a glimpse into his trip on May 16, saying "i'm sorry but we had to" get a pink jet for the occasion. 

While he didn't say where they're headed, Megan told ET that they're spending her birthday in the desert together—"with no cell phones." She added, "It is an eclipse, so I'm sure I'll by crying a lot, which is his favorite." 

Instagram
Birthday Tribute

He shared this throwback photo of the couple enjoying a rollercoaster, writing, "wishing the happiest birthday to my ethereal light being. i love you maki." 

Instagram
Matchy-Matchy

In his birthday tribute, he also showcased the couple's matching voodoo doll tattoos, perfectly placed on their ring fingers.

