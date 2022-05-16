Machine Gun Kelly Dedicates Song to "Wife" Megan Fox and "Unborn Child" at Billboard Music Awards

Watch : Machine Gun Kelly Bares His CHEEKS in Good Mourning

Are these twin flames growing their family?

Machine Gun Kelly raised eyebrows during his performance at the 2022 Billboard Music Awards, thanks to his dedication of "twin flame" at the Las Vegas show on May 15. "I wrote this song for my wife," he said, before launching into the song. Halfway through, he added, "And this is for our unborn child."

MGK got engaged to Megan Fox in January, but his sweet dedication had some fans wondering if they've already tied the knot. An eyewitness told E! News, "People in the audience turned to each other perplexed and said, 'Wife?'"

However, the singer has referred to Megan as "my wife" before, recently while appearing on The Ellen Degeneres Show in March.

Ahead of the BBMAs, he told Entertainment Tonight about the special significance of his song "twin flame."

"I wrote this song two years ago exactly today, played it for her. It's just all the trip. It's all meant to be," he said, adding that the timing of this weekend makes it even more fitting: "It's really cool because it's a Lunar eclipse tonight. It's a full moon. It's her birthday tomorrow."