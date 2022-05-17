How Bethenny Frankel Learned That Being Herself Was Her Most Powerful Skill

Watch : Bethenny Frankel Says "RHONY" Can Be Used for Good

When it comes to rising and falling, Bethenny Frankel only believes in one of those things.

"Seeing some people become billionaires by skipping college and starting businesses in their garage makes everybody think that they need to be on the road and know exactly where they're going," the entrepreneur and author of the new book Business Is Personal: The Truth About What it Takes to Be Successful While Staying True to Yourself told E! News. "But that whole journey is where you learn everything. And you just sort of fall and land."

Actually, she continued, "You don't even fall. You wind up where you're supposed to be by all the different experiences and the different jobs that you take, and you figure out what you like and what you're good at. Everyone just wants to instantly get there and that's the opposite of the point."