Selena Gomez Jokes She's "Manifesting Love" in Saturday Night Live Hosting Debut

There was only laughter in the building when Selena Gomez hosted Saturday Night Live last night.
On May 14, the Only Murders in the Building star, 29, hosted the show for the very first time and shared in her opening monologue that she feels officially ready to find love once again…maybe.
"One reason I'm really excited to host SNL is because I'm single," Selena joked. "And I've heard SNL is a great place to find romance."
The "Look At Her Now" singer then began to list off some of the couples that have met through the show: Emma Stone and her husband Dave McCary, Scarlett Johansson and Colin Jost, and Pete Davidson and "Machine Gun Kelly."
Selena, who has been open about her love of being single on social media, shared that hosting the show seemed like a great way to get to know someone, especially since she didn't "really want to try the dating apps."
"I just want to put it out in the universe that I'm manifesting love," she explained. "I'd like to say I'm looking for my soulmate but, at this point, I will take anyone."
However, when SNL cast member Kyle Mooney stepped up to the plate and offered to be her boyfriend, Selena quickly shot him down. "Oh, no. No," she replied. "I was just sort of joking. I just don't really think that's gonna be our journey...aren't you married?"
As it turns out, he wasn't the only married cast member who jumped at the opportunity, either. James Austin Johnson then hilariously volunteered before Selena reminded him of his marital status too.
When Punkie Johnson joined in, however? "Honestly, it's kind of a vibe," Selena joked. "Let's see how the after-party goes."
Elsewhere in the show, Selena was reunited with her Only Murders in the Building co-star and SNL legend Steve Martin in a funny, heartwarming sketch that saw him playing the charismatic inventor of gag gifts.
And Post Malone, the musical guest for the evening, got to join in on the fun too in a sketch about Selena and her friends babysitting her eccentric twin siblings.
Alongside Sarah Sherman and Bowen Yang, the father-to-be portrayed a randomly appearing third baby and immediately burst into laughter after he got tongue-tied during his only line.