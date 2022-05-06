Selena Gomez Jokes Her Dating Age Range Is "31 to Coffin"

We love Selena Gomez's TikTok humor like a love song, baby.
The "Hands to Myself" singer jokingly gave some insight into her qualifications for a romantic partner in a since-deleted TikTok.
In the clip, Selena, 29, is seen lip-syncing to an audio of Anisha Ramakrishna from a confessional for Bravo's Family Karma about falling for older men. An off-camera voice on the audio asks, "What is your dating range lately?" and Selena lip-syncs in response, "31 to coffin."
It definitely isn't the first time Selena has posted hysterical content about her love life on the app. Just a few days ago, Selena gifted TikTok users with a super relatable take on being single.
In the video, Selena faces the camera while sitting on the couch, assuring viewers she is totally cool with the single life. "No, I'm fine," Selena began. "I'm totally fine being single. It's a real thing. It's fine."
Then, Selena turns the camera to show two couples cuddling across from her. Selena then pans the camera back to herself, and she is seen quickly looking away before shooting the lovebirds a look.
And it seems the Disney Channel alum isn't the only one who feels this way about the single life, as fans took to the comment section to relish in her relatable post.
One user wrote, "We're all Selena rn," while another added, "The most comforting thing in the world is knowing Selena Gomez and I are both third wheeling it."
As for Selena's on-screen love life? Her Only Murders in the Building character, Mabel, will have a spark of romance in season two, per Vanity Fair.
Series showrunner and co-creator John Hoffman revealed to the outlet that Mabel will be meeting a new character, who is played by Selena's real-life friend, Cara Delevingne.
"Mabel meets a love interest in Cara Delevingne's Alice, an art-gallery owner of her own generation who puts Mabel in touch with a side of herself she's been somewhat neglecting since the show began," John shared.
John added that their off-screen friendship aided in their chemistry on set.
"It was amazing to have the two of them know each other and feel comfortable," John noted. "It's a little sparky in all the right ways that makes you feel like, 'Oh, someone's opening someone's world.'"
Before we get to see their onscreen chemistry for ourselves, we can only hope Selena keeps making more hilarious TikTok videos during her downtime on set.