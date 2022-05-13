Ne-Yo Shares How He & His Wife Crystal Renay Overcame Their Marital Struggles

Watch : Ne-Yo's New Single Is an Open Letter to His Wife

The COVID-19 pandemic was tough on couples, and that includes Ne-Yo and his wife.

The "Because of You" singer talked about his marital struggles wife Crystal Renay in an exclusive interview with E! News' Daily Pop.

At one point while quarantining, the couple found themselves "considering divorce," Ne-Yo said. But by having "really uncomfortable conversations," the two emerged stronger than ever.

"As a human being, it's just real difficult, especially with somebody that you love and you care for. You care about how they feel," he told hosts Justin Sylvester and Loni Love. "So, to tell them something about themself that they may not enjoy, it's hard to do that, on top of it being hard to hear about yourself."

Their relationship difficulties are at the center of his new song, "Don't Love Me," which he wrote during the pandemic. Calling the song an "open letter" to Crystal, Ne-Yo confessed that sometimes it's easier for him to express his feelings through music.