Take a Look Back at Ewan McGregor's Star Wars Hair Evolution

Watch : Watch Keri Russell Stay Tight-Lipped About "Star Wars"

You don't have to travel to a galaxy far, far away to see Ewan McGregor's best Star Wars looks.

When you think of the film series' most memorable hairstyles, you probably envision Carrie Fisher's Princess Leia buns, Natalie Portman's Padmé Amidala updos or Daisy Ridley's Rey triple-bun mohawk. But Obi-Wan Kenobi has had almost as many hair transformations as he has victories saving the galaxy.

McGregor returns to his iconic role as the beloved Jedi Master in the new Disney+ limited series Obi-Wan Kenobi, which catches up with the character years after the franchise's prequel films, but long before he teamed up with Leia, Luke Skywalker, and Han Solo.

Joined by cast members Joel Edgerton, Bonnie Piesse, Kumail Nanjiani, Moses Ingram, Rupert Friend, Maya Erskine, O'Shea Jackson Jr., Simone Kessell, Benny Safdie and more, the series will also see the return of Hayden Christensen as Anakin Skywalker once he's transformed into Darth Vader.