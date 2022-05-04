See Hayden Christensen Become Darth Vader in Action-Packed Obi-Wan Kenobi Trailer

Watch : Watch Keri Russell Stay Tight-Lipped About "Star Wars"

Guess who's back?

On May 4, a.k.a. Star Wars Day, Disney+ released a full-length trailer for the latest series Obi-Wan Kenobi, which takes place 10 years after the events of Star Wars: Episode III—Revenge of the Sith. In the preview, Ewan McGregor's Jedi Master character watches over a young Luke Skywalker, who is being raised by his uncle Owen Lars (Joel Edgerton) and aunt Beru Whitesun Lars (Bonnie Piesse) on Tatooine.

Obi-Wan seeks out Owen and tells him that he wants to train Luke, to which the farmer replies, "Like you trained his father?"

The Jedi Master winces at the reminder that Anakin Skywalker (Hayden Christensen) went to the dark side in Revenge of the Sith, but he's not deterred by Owen, seemingly intent on sticking around in the hopes of protecting the young potential Jedi.

The preview also teases Anakin's transformation into Sith Lord Darth Vader, with one scene showing his suit being put together before the iconic breathing sound plays over the trailer.