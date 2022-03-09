See Ewan McGregor Reprise His Role as the Jedi Master in First Disney+ Obi-Wan Kenobi Teaser

Ewan McGregor returns to his role as the Jedi Master in the limited series, premiering on Disney+ May 25.

It's the moment Star Wars fans have been waiting for.

Disney+ released a teaser for the highly anticipated limited series Obi-Wan Kenobi on Wednesday, March 9, giving fans their first look at Ewan McGregor as his beloved character. The series takes place 10 years after Obi-Wan was defeated by former mentee Anakin Skywalker, a.k.a. Darth Vader, played by Hayden Christensen.

In the preview, Obi-Wan hides in the sandy dunes of Tatooine as he watches over a young Luke Skywalker, cautioning to no one in particular, "Stay hidden."

But hiding won't do much good when it comes to the villain the Grand Inquisitor, played by Rupert Friend. "The key to hunting Jedi is patience," the character says. "A Jedi cannot help what they are. Their compassion leaves a trail. The Jedi code is like an itch, he cannot help it."

While The Grand Inquisitor is intent on finding Luke Skywalker, Obi-Wan is even more determined to protect the young Jedi, who is being raised by his aunt and uncle.

And while Darth Vader doesn't make an appearance in the preview, you can hear his heavy breathing at the end if you listen closely.

Keep scrolling to see more images from the limited series, premiering May 25 on Disney+.

Courtesy of Disney+
Sandy Dunes

Obi-Wan Kenobi remains in exile in Tatooine following his devastating loss at the hands of Darth Vader.

Courtesy of Disney+
Galactic Empire

The Queen's Gambit actress Moses Ingram plays Inquisitor Reva.

Courtesy of Disney+
Good vs Bad

The Galactic Empire continues to search for Jedis across the galaxy in the latest installment of the Star Wars franchise.

Courtesy of Disney+
The Grand Inquisitor

After making a name for himself in period films, like Pride & Prejudice, Rupert Friend makes his mark on the world of sci-fi as this terrifying villain.

Courtesy of Disney+
Mystery Abounds

Besides her being an Imperial Officer, little is known about Indira Varma's Obi-Wan character.

Courtesy of Disney+
In a Galaxy Far, Far Away

The limited series will have six episodes total, but Disney+ continues to explore the galaxy in series like The Mandalorian.

