Diane Kruger Finally Reveals the Name of Her and Norman Reedus' 3-Year-Old Daughter

Watch : How Diane Kruger Will Spend the Holidays

Three years after welcoming her first child with Norman Reedus, Diane Kruger is ready to share more details about their daughter.

In fact, the private actress, 45, has officially revealed the youngster's name: Nova Tennessee.

During an interview with People to promote her new book, A Name From the Sky, Kruger shared the meaning behind the name, noting her and Reedus (who also shares 22-year-old son Mingus with ex Helena Christensen) drew inspiration from this next chapter in their lives and from a destination that's near and dear to their hearts.

"I had her late in life at 42, and [Norman] had a child when he was much younger," Kruger explained to the outlet. "'Nova' in Latin means new beginning, and a nova star keeps changing and is reborn. And we love Tennessee and the Smoky Mountains; we do motorcycle trips there."

She also said they call their little one "Noonoo" or "Neenee" as nicknames. And while this is the first time Kruger has publicly confirmed the name of the child, she's hinted at the moniker before by posting pictures of herself wearing a "Nova" necklace to Instagram.