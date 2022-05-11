Diane Kruger Finally Reveals the Name of Her and Norman Reedus' 3-Year-Old Daughter

Three years after welcoming her first child with Norman Reedus, Diane Kruger is ready to share more details about their daughter.
In fact, the private actress, 45, has officially revealed the youngster's name: Nova Tennessee.
During an interview with People to promote her new book, A Name From the Sky, Kruger shared the meaning behind the name, noting her and Reedus (who also shares 22-year-old son Mingus with ex Helena Christensen) drew inspiration from this next chapter in their lives and from a destination that's near and dear to their hearts.
"I had her late in life at 42, and [Norman] had a child when he was much younger," Kruger explained to the outlet. "'Nova' in Latin means new beginning, and a nova star keeps changing and is reborn. And we love Tennessee and the Smoky Mountains; we do motorcycle trips there."
She also said they call their little one "Noonoo" or "Neenee" as nicknames. And while this is the first time Kruger has publicly confirmed the name of the child, she's hinted at the moniker before by posting pictures of herself wearing a "Nova" necklace to Instagram.
The Inglourious Basterds alum and The Walking Dead star tend to keep details of their family life private. While they've posted a few photos and videos of Nova to social media, they don't show her face. As Kruger explained in a 2019 message urging the public to not re-share paparazzi pictures of the child, "While we understand that some people would like to see a picture of our daughter, we as parents, want nothing more than [to] allow her to grow up in privacy and safety."
Kruger and Reedus, who got engaged last year, welcomed Nova in 2018. "[Nova] was a surprise," Kruger told People. "I thought it wasn't going to happen, and she came into my life when I was ready. I'm grateful that happened for me and our family. She's changed my world and the way I look at everything."
As she explained to the outlet, it's been "wonderful to rediscover firsts" with her. "So many things at my age, you've done a thousand times, but just seeing it through her eyes again," Kruger continued. "Whether it's having ice cream for the first time or seeing snow for the first time there's just something so refreshing and simple about that life as mother and daughter that I've just found magnificent."