Watch Andy Cohen's Newborn Daughter Lucy Make Her TV Debut

Lucy Eve Cohen is officially a Bravolebrity!
Andy Cohen's newborn daughter made her television debut on the May 9 episode of Watch What Happens Live, his first show back since Lucy joined his family via surrogate on April 29. "I was so moved by all of your love and support," Andy told fans. "I see all of your messages. I want you to know that your virtual cheerleading of my starting a family on my own has lifted me up when I most needed it."
Andy previously welcomed son Benjamin Cohen, 3, via surrogate in February 2019.
The Bravo host also expressed his gratitude for his "incredible" surrogate. "What a partner and friend she has been to me," Andy said, revealing that she was front-row at WWHL during the last show that was taped before Lucy was born. "I thought we were going to have a real Clubhouse baby right here!"
He added, "I am so grateful for her and grateful that she could deliver and carry Lucy in New York state where surrogacy is now legal with a law giving surrogates all the rights and protections that they so strongly deserve."
When little Lucy finally made an appearance, she could be seen in her father's arms as he rocked her back and forth while singing a remixed version of the WWHL theme song. "Lucy Cohen's got the 411, queen of midnight fun," Andy sang in the video, adding, "There she is! Hi, Lucy. Say hi to Watch What Happens Live."
In the same segment, Andy also revealed the meaning behind his daughter's name. "Louis is a big name in my family," he said. "Two great grandfathers and my dad, all named Louis. So that's where I got Lucy."
Her middle name "Eve," is a nod to Andy's mother, Evelyn.
"I want to point out my great respect for the Ashkenazi tradition of not naming kids after living relatives, but after speaking extensively with my Rabbi, Judaism is a big multicultural tent with many traditions and honors," Andy explained. "So Lucy Eve, welcome to the world."
And welcome to the Bravo Clubhouse!
(E! and Bravo are both part of the NBCUniversal family.)