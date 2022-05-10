Watch Andy Cohen's Newborn Daughter Lucy Make Her TV Debut

Watch : Andy Cohen Welcomes Baby No. 2

Lucy Eve Cohen is officially a Bravolebrity!

Andy Cohen's newborn daughter made her television debut on the May 9 episode of Watch What Happens Live, his first show back since Lucy joined his family via surrogate on April 29. "I was so moved by all of your love and support," Andy told fans. "I see all of your messages. I want you to know that your virtual cheerleading of my starting a family on my own has lifted me up when I most needed it."

Andy previously welcomed son Benjamin Cohen, 3, via surrogate in February 2019.

The Bravo host also expressed his gratitude for his "incredible" surrogate. "What a partner and friend she has been to me," Andy said, revealing that she was front-row at WWHL during the last show that was taped before Lucy was born. "I thought we were going to have a real Clubhouse baby right here!"

He added, "I am so grateful for her and grateful that she could deliver and carry Lucy in New York state where surrogacy is now legal with a law giving surrogates all the rights and protections that they so strongly deserve."