See Garrett Hedlund's Mother's Day Message to "Beautiful" Ex Emma Roberts

Four months after E! News confirmed Emma Roberts and Garrett Hedlund’s split, the Country Strong actor is praising his ex and mother of his son Rhodes. Read his message to the actress below.

By Jess Cohen May 09, 2022 12:15 PMTags
BreakupsEmma RobertsCouplesGarrett HedlundMother's DayCelebrities
Watch: Emma Roberts & Garrett Hedlund Split 1 Year After Welcoming Baby

Unfabulous? Actually, Emma Roberts and Garrett Hedlund appear to be getting along just fine after their breakup.

In fact, the Country Strong actor—who shares 17-month-old son Rhodes with the American Horror Story actress—posted a sweet message to his ex over the weekend in honor of Mother's Day. "To the most beautiful mother, dear Emma!" Garrett, 37, began his note, shared to Instagram on May 8. "You gave us a gift who never ceases to melt our hearts, amaze our minds, and make all the anythings just fly away, from morning till night."

The Troy alum concluded his message, "All my love."

Emma, 31, has not publicly responded to her ex's note.

E! News confirmed in January that the stars had gone their separate ways, one year after welcoming their baby boy. As a source exclusively told E! News at the time, "They are still co-parenting and involved in each other's lives because of their son."

photos
Emma Roberts & Garrett Hedlund: Romance Rewind

Shortly after news of their split emerged, Garrett was arrested for public intoxication. Deputy Sheriff Michael Bell of the Franklin County Sheriff's Office confirmed to E! News on Jan. 24 that Garrett was taken into custody on Jan. 22 and charged with the misdemeanor. He was released the following day after posting his $1200 bail. A rep for the actor could not be reached for comment at the time.

Trending Stories

1

Christina Haack & Tarek El Moussa’s Son Undergoes Emergency Surgery

2

Go Inside Kylie Jenner's “Sweetest” Mother’s Day With Travis & Stormi

3

Priyanka Chopra & Nick Jonas Share First Photo of Baby on Mother's Day

Days later, Emma took a trip to Costa Rica for what she referred to in a Jan. 27 Instagram post as a "beautiful reset." And in early February, a separate insider told E! News that Emma was in a "good place" after her breakup from Garrett.

"She is relieved in some ways, but also sad that it came to this," the source shared. "It became abundantly clear with the baby that their priorities are different. She's focused on being a great mom and living a healthy lifestyle."

Lester Cohen/WireImage, Amy Sussman/Getty Images

While neither Emma nor Garrett confirmed their breakup publicly, she did respond to a question about her ex during an interview for the March 2022 cover of Tatler. "I'm at a place where I can say, 'I may not have got everything right but I like who I am more than I ever have,'" she told the outlet. "My life has changed more in the past two years than it did in the 28 years beforehand and I love where I'm standing now at the age of 30."

Keep scrolling to see how more of your favorite stars celebrated Mother's Day this year.

Instagram / Zendaya
Zendaya

The Euphoria star shared this throwback pic of herself with her mom, Claire Stoermer.

Instagram / Jessica Alba
Jessica Alba

The actress posted this video of the eldest of her three children, Honor and Haven, writing, "Happy mother's day from me and two of my biggest blessings - thank you for making me a mama. sending so much love and light."

Instagram / Gal Gadot
Gal Gadot

The Wonder Woman star shared this photo of herself with her ima ("mother" in Hebrew), Irit Gadot, writing, "Happy mother's day Ima! I'm so lucky to have my mom by my side on this crazy journey, to give me strength, to share her knowledge and to show me her endless love and support. She is my rock and my comfort. And to all you incredible moms out there - you are the power that move this earth, thank you! #MothersDay"

Instagram / Lindsay Lohan
Lindsay Lohan

The Mean Girls actress honored mom Dina Lohan on Mother's Day.

Instagram / Mark Wahlberg
Mark Wahlberg & Rhea Durham Wahlberg

The actor paid tribute to his wife Rhea Durham Wahlberg, mother of their four children.

Instagram / Chris Hemsworth
Chris Hemsworth & Elsa Pataky

The Thor actor paid tribute to his wife, mother of their three children, writing, "Happy Mother's Day to all the brilliant mums out there!! @elsapatakyconfidential"

Instagram / Stormi Webster
Kylie Jenner

Kylie posted pics of daughter Stormi Webster on Mother's Day, saying, "Being a young mom just means we met a little early and i get to love you a little longer."

Instagram / Jana Kramer
Jana Kramer

The actress posted this pic of herself with her kids, Jolie and Jace, writing, "Being your mommy is the greatest blessing of my life. Happy Mother's Day to all the mommas out there and especially to my momma. Thanks for showing me the way. #mothersday."

Instagram / Kris Jenner
Kris Jenner

Kris posted throwback pics of her kids and grandkids on Mother's Day 2022.

Instagram / Kris Jenner
Kris Jenner

"Happy Mother's Day to my mom!!" the Kardashians star wrote about Mary Jo "MJ" Shannon. "My guiding light, my inspiration, my best friend. Thank you for teaching me how to find passion and fulfillment in work, for your guidance, your love and your many lessons. You raised me to be strong and independent like you and for that I am forever grateful."

She continued, "You are, and have always been, the most incredible mother, business woman, friend, grandmother, mentor and confidant. I could not ask for a more amazing mother and thank God every day that you are mine. Thank you for all you do for me and our family. Happy Mother's Day! I love you!! I wish all the moms, grandmas, aunts, and mother figures out there a day filled with love!! #HappyMothersDay #MothersDay"

Instagram / Mariah Carey
Mariah Carey

The singer shared pics of herself with her and ex-husband Nick Cannon's twins, Moroccan and Monroe, 11. "Happy Mother's Day to all the Mommies in the land!!!" she wrote. "Love yourself even more today..Standing ovations and Blessings upon Blessings to all!"

Instagram / Nicole Kidman
Nicole Kidman

"eminiscing… wonderful memories with my mumma back in #Hawaii," the Oscar winner wrote about her mom, Janelle Ann Kidman. "Happy Mother's Day mumma, and to all the mothers in the world… Happy #MothersDay."

For the latest breaking news updates, click here to download the E! News App

Trending Stories

1

Christina Haack & Tarek El Moussa’s Son Undergoes Emergency Surgery

2

Go Inside Kylie Jenner's “Sweetest” Mother’s Day With Travis & Stormi

3

Priyanka Chopra & Nick Jonas Share First Photo of Baby on Mother's Day

4

See Garrett Hedlund's Mother’s Day Note to "Beautiful" Ex Emma Roberts

5

Celebrate Birthday Boy Psalm West's Most Adorable Photos