Hoda Kotb’s Early Mother’s Day Gift From Her Daughters Will Make Your Heart Melt

Watch : Hoda Kotb & Jenna Bush Gush Over Daughters

Hoda Kotb is feeling the Mother's Day love early.

The Today anchor, 57, shared a video of the heartwarming moment her daughters—Haley, 5, and Hope, 3, who she shares with ex-fiancé Joel Schiffman—surprised her with an early Mother's Day surprise.

"If you look ahead, there's a special note that will be on one stair," Haley said in the May 4 Instagram video. As the girls and Hoda made their way down the stairs, the NBC correspondent found a handwritten note reading, "Happy Mother's Day Mom."

An emotional Hoda was then serenaded by Haley and Hope with a rendition of "Happy Mother's Day to You" to the tune of "Happy Birthday." Next, the sisters showed their mom gifts that they had waiting for her on the dining table, complete with two cups of coffee and water, a snow globe and portraits of the two girls. Hope also handed her mom a pack of raisins.