Why Khloe Kardashian Had Been "Hopeful" for Her Future With Tristan Thompson After 2021 Breakup

For years, fans have followed Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson's ups and downs.
And on the latest episode of The Kardashians, viewers looked back at a time when the reality star and the basketball player were trying to give their relationship another go.
In the episode, which dropped on Hulu May 5, Tristan had flown back to Los Angeles after being away for work to be there for Travis Barker's proposal to Kourtney Kardashian, which took place in October. As fans will recall, Tristan and Khloe had split in the spring of 2021. But in the episode, Khloe seemed optimistic about their future.
"We're good. We're actually in a really good place. We just got back together," she said during a confessional. "He's been going to therapy a lot. There's just been a lot of effort on his part.
The episode also showed Khloe and Tristan hanging out at home with their 4-year-old daughter True Thompson. "It's so fun when Tristan's here," the Good American mogul continued. "I mean, he's a great father. True has her routines and she loves having them with both of her parents, and it's so great to see that joy on her face."
Later on in the episode, Khloe was seen going on a walk with Kim Kardashian during which the SKIMS founder said it was nice that Tristan flew in for the proposal.
"It was so nice," Khloe agreed. "It's showing me, like, all the effort he's making."
Khloe and Tristan had broken up and reconciled several times over the past few years. Looking back at their history, which included his past cheating scandals, Khloe told the cameras, "I've been through so much with Tristan. We both have. He's been through a lot as well. The truth is that we are always working on ourselves. We are going to therapy. And listen, even baby steps are steps. So, I'm just hoping for a little progress every single day."
And she wanted to make things work. "I love it's not just talk," Khloe told Kim. "I'm not just, like, believing everything he's telling me. He's actually showing me. You know, I have so much faith and just, like, hope in our future."
Although, things didn't work out as she had hoped. In January, Tristan confirmed he'd fathered a child with Maralee Nichols. In an apology posted to Instagram, the athlete noted Khloe doesn't "deserve the heartache and humiliation" he's caused.
"You don't deserve the way I've treated you over the years," he continued. "My actions certainly have not lined up with the way I view you. I have the utmost respect and love for you. Regardless of what you may think. Again, I am so incredibly sorry."
While Khloe and Tristan continue to coparent their daughter, they're no longer a couple. "I still think he's a great guy and a great dad," she said during an April interview with ABC News, "he's just not the guy for me."