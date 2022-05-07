All the Superhero Couples Who Dated in Real Life

Watch : Did Tom Holland & Zendaya REALLY Buy a House Together?

With great chemistyr comes great responsibility.

Twenty years ago, Spider-Man web-slinged into theaters, becoming a pop culture sensation and kicking off a major trend in Hollywood. Oh no, we are not talking about the rise of superhero movies, we are talking about the fact that all three actors who have donned the iconic blue and red tights have dated their respective leading lady off-screen, too.

First, Tobey Maguire and Kirsten Dunst, then Andrew Garfield and Emma Stone, and now Tom Holland and Zendaya entwined their personal lives after meeting thanks to their friendly neighborhood Spidey, although a movie producer advised two of those couples to not get together.

But Spider-Man isn't the only superhero to enter an on-set romance, with Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner falling in love while making Daredevil and Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively first meeting when they co-starred in 2012's Green Lantern. Sure, the movies were not very good—just ask Affleck and Reynolds!—but at least they served a purpose for the greater gossip good.