Selling Sunset Reunion First Look: Jason Oppenheim Tears Up Over Chrishell Stause Break-Up

Watch : Selling Sunset's Jason Oppenheim "Still Loves" Chrishell Stause

The Oppenheim Group has us in our feelings.

In this exclusive clip from the first-ever Selling Sunset reunion, premiering May 6, Jason Oppenheim breaks down while discussing the end of his relationship with co-star Chrishell Stause.

When asked if their relationship was purely for the cameras, Jason balked at the idea.

"I hesitate to answer that question," Jason tells reunion host Tan France. "I don't want to give it any credence. That's like asking me if the Earth is flat. It's a stupid question to me. I don't feel the need to explain to people that…"

At this moment, the usually-stoic Jason begins to choke up, garnering a response from his Oppenheim Group family.

"You're going to make me cry," newest Selling Sunset cast member Chelsea Lazkani says. "I've never seen Jason sad."

Chrishell bites her lip and tries to force away the tears, but they come anyway. She begins to cry as the cast offer Jason hugs and support.