Jason Oppenheim Says "I Still Love" Chrishell Stause 4 Months After Breakup

Watch : Chrishell Stause Talks Jason Oppenheim Relationship at 2021 PCAs

Jason Oppenheim is not ready to relive the past.

In a conversation with People, the real estate broker revealed that he was "anxious" and "not looking forward" to seeing the demise of his relationship with Chrishell Stause play out on the new season of Selling Sunset, which premieres on Netflix April 22.

Though months have passed since their breakup, Jason still has feelings for his former girlfriend.

"I've had very few serious relationships and, in many ways, this was the most serious," he told the outlet. "It felt real and deep and loving. I still love her, obviously, so it has definitely been an extremely difficult process for me."

Jason and the real estate agent broke up in December after five months of dating. Chrishell—who split from ex-husband Justin Hartley in 2021—has been open about wanting to have children, however, Jason's family views did not align with hers.