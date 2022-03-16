Teresa Giudice Reveals If Melissa Gorga Will Be a Bridesmaid in Her Wedding

Teresa Giudice is all set to say "I do" in New Jersey—and her bridal party isn't exactly bursting with Real Housewives.
The reality TV personality dished on her upcoming wedding to Luis "Louie" Ruelas on the March 15 episode of Watch What Happens Live, telling host Andy Cohen that planning is well underway. The couple made the decision to wed nearby instead of abroad in Italy as they'd originally considered. They have a meeting on the books with celebrity floral designer Preston Bailey—or as Teresa put it, "Oprah's person," as he was once dubbed a "floral genius" by Ms. Winfrey herself—and Teresa has already chosen her bridesmaids to be.
The Real Housewives of New Jersey star revealed that there will be eight bridesmaids in total, and much to Andy's surprise, none of her co-stars made the cut—not even her sister-in-law. "Melissa will not be a bridesmaid?" the WWHL host asked Teresa, about castmate Melissa Gorga.
"No," Teresa replied prompting a few gasps from the audience and fellow guest Loni Love. "Don't make a big deal," she said in response. "Come on!"
Even more shocking was the fact that Melissa might not even know yet. Andy asked Teresa if her revelation will "be news" to her brother Joe Gorga's wife, to which she responded, "I guess so. I mean, hello! We're on national TV!"
In terms of the guest list, Teresa previously told E! News that her ex-husband Joe Giudice would "definitely" be invited if she and Louie wed in Capri, as Joe was deported from the United States to his birthplace, Italy, in 2020 after serving his prison sentence for fraud. Now that the couple is getting married in the States, that's no longer the case.
Teresa said on WWHL that her decision to have the wedding nearby was solidified during a guided ayahuasca session. "I wanted an answer," she explained. "I wanted to know if I should do my wedding in Italy or New Jersey. And I put my intentions out."
That wasn't all that happened during her ayahuasca journey, though. Teresa told Andy that she visualized him at her wedding with none other than his BFF Sarah Jessica Parker as a date.
TBD whether AC and SJP will actually attend.
The Real Housewives of New Jersey airs Tuesdays at 9 p.m. on Bravo.
