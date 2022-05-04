Why Justin Bieber Had an "Emotional Breakdown" at the Beginning of His Marriage to Hailey Bieber

Indeed, he says leaning on his faith made a big difference in his life. "I think that that's ultimately what's going to, you know, encourage the people of the world of like, you know, it's discouraging out here sometimes. You know, life smacks you in the face and it can be hard to get back up," Justin continued. "But when you can have a perspective that God is not an angry dude, he is a loving, considerate, compassionate God who knows what we're going through and just wants us to be the best versions of ourselves. And so that for me in that perspective has really changed everything, man."

Justin and Hailey tied the knot in a New York courthouse ceremony in 2018, and then said "I do" again during a 2019 wedding in South Carolina. And like any couple, they've experienced ups and downs.

"The thing is, marriage is very hard," Hailey said in a 2019 interview with Vogue. "That is the sentence you should lead with. It's really effing hard."