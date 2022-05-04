shopDisney Star Wars Day 2022: Celebrate May the 4th With the Best New Merch Across the Galaxy

This article was created in partnership with shopDisney. We independently selected these products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. If you buy something through our links, E! makes a commission on your purchase. Prices are accurate as of publish time. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
Happy May the 4th, Star Wars fans!
Today we celebrate our love for anything and everything Star Wars by watching every single film, binging The Mandalorian or The Book of Boba Fett on Disney+, or if you're extra lucky, exploring Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge at the Disney Parks.
Our number one way to celebrate Star Wars Day? Shopping for some brand new merch. May the 4th is such a special day in the fandom that you're guaranteed to find brand new, limited edition and exclusive merchandise from clothing and accessories, to home, toys and everything else in between. Naturally, the best place to find all these Star Wars must-haves is shopDisney.
This year, shopDisney is dropping some seriously good new Star Wars gear that you'll want to get your hands on ASAP. After all, it is May the 4th. As every Star Wars fan has likely experienced, cool new mech doesn't stay in stock for very long.
We've rounded up some of the best Star Wars merchandise you can score at shopDisney today. Check those out below. And of course, may the Force with you!
Star Wars: May the 4th Be With You 2022 - Grogu Short Sleeve Blended T-Shirt for Adults
We're kicking off our list of shopDisney Star Wars merch must-haves with this adorable May the 4th tee featuring the beloved Grogu. No only is this shirt super cute, it's also customizable. We'd snag this before they all sell out.
Star Wars: May the 4th Be With You 2022 Bounty Hunters Short Sleeve Cotton T-Shirt for Adults – Customized
Celebrate this year's May the 4th with this limited edition bounty hunters t-shirt. Like the Grogu shirt above, you can also customize this by choosing the color and style.
Star Wars Fleece Pullover for Adults
This stylish pullover features some of your favorite characters including Darth Vader, Boba Fett and Yoda. It has a woven fabric patch on the right sleeve and a zip pocket on the left. We love the contrasting colors and the graphics. It's a must-have for any fan's wardrobe.
Star Wars Pop Art Semi-Crop Top for Women
Rep your love for Star Wars in this trendy semi-cropped top featuring cool pop art graphics of Princess Leia, Yoda, R2-D2, Stormtroopers and more. The colors make this super cute and perfect for the season.
LEGO Dagobah Jedi Training 75330 – Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back – The Collector Series
This brand new collector's LEGO set of the Dagobah training scene from Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back features 1,000 pieces. It comes with three minifigures of Luke Skywalker, Yoda with walking stick and R2-D2. Plus, it even has a plaque with Yoda's iconic quote, "Do. Or do not. There is no try.''
Star Wars Samurai Kylo Ren Bandai Meisho Movie Realization Action Figure
This very cool, highly detailed action figure of Kylo Ren features him being reimagined as a samurai. The figure is part of the Meisho Movie Realization series and comes with accessories like his cross-guard Lightsaber as a samurai sword. It's a figure that would make an excellent addition to any fan's collection.
Star Wars R2-D2 and Princess Leia Color-Changing Mug
This color-changing R2-D2 and Princess Leia mug is a popular item among Star Wars fans and it's not hard to see why. It was inspired by the iconic scene in Star Wars: A New Hope that pretty much started it all, and Princess Leia shows up in hologram form with hot beverages.
Ahsoka Tano Ear Headband Designed for Disney by Ashley Eckstein
ShopDisney shoppers can't get enough of this beautifully designed Ahsoka Tano Ear Headband by Ashley Eckstein. It's highly detailed and even features screen art of the quote "I am one with the Force, and the Force with me."
Star Wars Chewbacca Bottle Cooler
Stay hydrated under those bright suns with this fun Chewie-inspired bottle cooler.
Star Wars: The Mandalorian Loungefly Hip Pack
Wherever you go, Grogu goes. This hip pack featuring Grogu and Mando is stylish, cool and practical. Perfect for traveling all across the galaxy.
Star Wars Darth Vader Stainless Steel Stemless Cup by Corkcicle
Take a walk on the Dark Side with this sleek Darth Vader-inspired stainless steel cup from Corkcicle. It features a glossy and matte black finish, and was made to keep drinks cold for nine hours and hot for three hours.
Star Wars Yoda Grill Scraper with Bottle Opener
A must-have for Jedi grill masters this is! Star Wars fans can use this to both scrape the grill and open a bottle.
LEGO Millennium Falcon Ultimate Collector Series 75192
This massive LEGO set of the Millennium Falcon features over 7,500 pieces including four classic character mini figures of Han Solo, Chewbacca, Princess Leia and C-3PO, as well as newer faces like Older Han Solo, Rey, and Finn. It's the "largest, most detailed LEGO Star Wars Millennium Falcon model ever created." This jaw-dropping model is definitely one for serious collectors.
LEGO The Mandalorian Helmet 75328
If you're looking for a LEGO set that's not as huge, but still perfectly displayable, check out LEGO's The Mandalorian Helmet set. It features 584 pieces and even includes a display stand with a nameplate. There are other helmets available on shopDisney as well including Darth Vader, Scout Trooper and the very cool Luke Skywalker (Red Five) Helmet.
Star Wars Han Solo and Princess Leia Beverage Gift Set
Share a galactic beverage with your love using this beautiful Han Solo and Princess Leia Beverage Gift Set. The fluted glasses feature Princess Leia and Millenium Falcon icons, while the Acacia wood box has a gorgeous engraving. Get this of yourself or as a wedding gift for Star Wars fans.
Star Wars Death Star Serving Board
That's no moon, it's a "fully operational" Death Star Serving Board. This board features a stunning etched design of the Death Star and can be used as a serving tray or cutting board. It's a must-have for any fan's kitchen.
Star Wars: The Mandalorian Grogu Basket Tote
Ready for a picnic or beach day? This adorable Grogu basket tote is the only way to carry all the essentials and more. It's part canvas beach bag, part wicker picnic tote — it's as perfect as Grogu.
