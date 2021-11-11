Nab the New ColourPop x The Mandalorian Collab Before the Bounty is Gone

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we hope you do too. Shop with E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!
Baby Grogu fans, get excited! ColourPop just expanded its galaxy of Star Wars makeup. This time around, they've included a Mandalorian palette to go along with their super popular The Child palette. After all, they are a clan of two.
The ColourPop x The Mandalorian collection is a must-have for Star Wars fans and beauty lovers. The collection includes a brand-new pressed powder palette themed to Mando himself, new lip oils, a hand mirror and the cutest makeup bag in the galaxy. ColourPop even made things easier for you by offering a bundle of The Child and The Mandalorian palettes, and you don't want to miss out!
With how popular The Child palette was when it first released, we just know these are going to sell out fast. Check out the collection below.
The Mandalorian Shadow Palette
This brand new palette is a great companion to the popular The Child palette. It features nine pressed powders in buttery matte, matte with sparkle and shimmery metallic finishes.
The Rescue Lux Lip Oil Kit
Rescue your lips from dryness with this pair of lip oils themed to Grogu and Din Djarin, aka Mando. The Grogu lip oil is a clear gloss with little flecks of green, gold and silver, while Mando's is a sheer terracotta.
The Child Shadow Palette
Master a makeup look that's Grogu-approved with this monochromatic olive green shadow palette. It features olive, gold, and neutral shadows in matte and metallic finishes. It also features shades in ColourPop's intense Super Shock formula.
Cutest In The Galaxy Makeup Bag
This makeup bag really is the cutest in the galaxy. There's no better place to put your new ColourPop x The Mandalorian makeup!
The Child Hand Mirror
This hand mirror featuring Grogu is so adorable, and is a must-have for any fan of The Mandalorian.
Wherever I Go, He Goes Shadow Palette Set
Wherever Grogu goes, Mando goes. This set comes with both the The Child Palette and the brand new The Mandalorian shadow palette.
