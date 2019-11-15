(This beginning is spoiler-free, but scroll down for some spoilery discussion, because we have to.)

If you haven't watched The Mandalorian yet but are even the most casual Star Wars fan, we're here to tell you you're missing out.

It's pretty understandable that if you're just a casual Star Wars fan or not really a big fan, you might not have hopped on that train yet. You might not know anything about Mandalorians, and you might have trouble remembering what the word even is. The Midichlorian, perhaps? The Mitochondria?

You might have been confused by the vague plot description, or the fact that Pedro Pascal is allegedly playing the main character and yet we have never seen his face, or any number of things. For casual fans, the draw of The Mandalorian just might not have been immediately apparent.

But honestly, genuinely, it's delightful. And the surprise at the end of the first episode is one of the cutest things we've ever seen.