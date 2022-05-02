2022 Met Gala

See Every Star On The Red Carpet

Sebastian Stan Ditches Tommy Lee For Incredible Hot Pink Look at the 2022 Met Gala

Sebastian Stan was impossible to miss on the 2022 Met Gala red carpet! The Pam & Tommy star rocked head-to-toe pink for a look that was as eye-catching as it was surprising. Check out the pics!

On Mondays, Sebastian Stan wears pink.

The actor, who recently played rocker Tommy Lee on the Hulu limited series Pam & Tommy, ditched the white tank tops and tattoos for an all-pink ensemble at the 2022 Met Gala held at The Metropolitan Museum of Art.

Clad in a pink jacket, vest, shirt and pants, there was certainly no way to miss him. He even had on pink shoes and socks. It was certainly an unexpected and vibrant spin on the Gilded Glamour dress code. See every star on the red carpet here!

Sebastian, who also starred in this year's cannibalistic comedy Fresh, looked like a fashion king in his Valentino get-up, which makes sense given his history at the event. In 2013, he attended the event with then-girlfriend Jennifer Morrison.

The Falcon and the Winter Soldier star cleaned up quite well after playing the Mötley Crüe drummer in Pam & Tommy. More than just a fashion transformation, Sebastian put himself through an intense physical transformation, as well. 

Watch Live From E!: Met Gala tonight, May 2, from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m., only on E!.

