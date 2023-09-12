When You're Ready Come and Get a Look at Selena Gomez's Best MTV VMAs Outfit Yet

You'll be scrolling through photos of Selena Gomez's 2023 MTV VMAs look on repeat-peat-peat-peat-peat-peat.
The 31-year-old arrived at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey, on Sept. 12 for the award show in floral-inspired red beaded gown from Oscar de la Renta, featuring a delicate vine skirt. (See all the stars on the 2023 MTV VMAs red carpet here.)
It's a big night for Selena as she and Rema are nominated in four categories—including Song of the Year and Best Collaboration—for their hit "Calm Down." It's also been a minute since fans have last seen the "Lose You to Love Me" artist at the Video Music Awards. In fact, the last time Selena attended the ceremony was in 2015, when she went with BFF Taylor Swift.
Speaking of the "Anti-Hero" singer, she leads the nominees this year with a total of 11 nods—including Artist of the Year, Song of the Year and Video of the Year. Trailing closely behind is SZA with eight nominations followed by BLACKPINK, Doja Cat, Miley Cyrus, Nicki Minaj, Olivia Rodrigo who are up for six awards each. In addition, Sam Smith and Kim Petras are in the running for five awards, and Beyoncé, Sean"Diddy" Combs, Drake, Ice Spice, Karol G, Metro Boomin, Shakira and TOMORROW X TOGETHER are nominated for four apiece.
And while most nominees will have to wait until the actual ceremony to learn whether they'll be walking home with a Moon person trophy, some winners have already been announced. Diddy, for instance, is set to receive the Global Icon Award, and Shakira will be honored with the Video Vanguard Award.
And if you love this star-studded lineup like a love song baby, just wait until you see some of the other celebrity attendees. Olivia Rodrigo, Anitta, Demi Lovato, Doja Cat, Karol G, Kelsea Ballerini, Lil Wayne, Måneskin, Fall Out Boy, Diddy and Shakira are just some of the artists set to perform. Plus, Bebe Rexha, Charli D'Amelio, Coco Jones, Dixie D'Amelio, Emily Ratajkowski, French Montana, GloRilla, Ice Spice, Jared Leto, Madelyn Cline, Rita Ora and Sabrina Carpenter will take the stage to present during the event hosted by Nicki Minaj.
