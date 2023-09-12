When You're Ready Come and Get a Look at Selena Gomez's Best MTV VMAs Outfit Yet

Watch : BEST Met Gala Looks of All Time: Jennifer Lopez, Zendaya & More!

You'll be scrolling through photos of Selena Gomez's 2023 MTV VMAs look on repeat-peat-peat-peat-peat-peat.

The 31-year-old arrived at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey, on Sept. 12 for the award show in floral-inspired red beaded gown from Oscar de la Renta, featuring a delicate vine skirt. (See all the stars on the 2023 MTV VMAs red carpet here.)

It's a big night for Selena as she and Rema are nominated in four categories—including Song of the Year and Best Collaboration—for their hit "Calm Down." It's also been a minute since fans have last seen the "Lose You to Love Me" artist at the Video Music Awards. In fact, the last time Selena attended the ceremony was in 2015, when she went with BFF Taylor Swift.

Speaking of the "Anti-Hero" singer, she leads the nominees this year with a total of 11 nods—including Artist of the Year, Song of the Year and Video of the Year. Trailing closely behind is SZA with eight nominations followed by BLACKPINK, Doja Cat, Miley Cyrus, Nicki Minaj, Olivia Rodrigo who are up for six awards each. In addition, Sam Smith and Kim Petras are in the running for five awards, and Beyoncé, Sean"Diddy" Combs, Drake, Ice Spice, Karol G, Metro Boomin, Shakira and TOMORROW X TOGETHER are nominated for four apiece.