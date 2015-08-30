Taylor Swift, Selena Gomez & More Make the Ultimate Red Carpet Dream Squad at the 2015 MTV VMAs

Talk about squad goals!
Taylor Swift blew the VMAs red carpet out of the water Sunday when she arrived with all of her signature crew in tow. The "Bad Blood" crooner showed up with some of the A-listers from her music video, including Selena Gomez, Cara Delevingne, Karlie Kloss, Martha Hunt, Lily Aldridge and more!
"The #VMAs are over, you can all go home now. This elevator ride wins everything! #girlsquad #goals," the official Instagram for Victoria's Secret captioned a group pic.
The group obviously looked amazing as the models and performers wowed in a combination of gowns, LBDs and plunging necklines. T.Swift opted for a metallic-patterned crop top and matching harem pants getup, showing off her toned tummy. She had her hair pulled back with her bangs swept to the side and kept her makeup as bold as her outfit, choosing to wear thick cat eye-style eyeliner.
Swift, 25, also tweeted a video of the squad gearing up to walk the red carpet, but while the video focused on the large group, we couldn't help but notice another important member in the background: Taylor's mom! Sitting on the couch, Taylor's mom looked relaxed and excited to be in the middle of all the action!
"Headed to red carpet....#VMAs #squadUP," Taylor tweeted with the video.
Now that we've seen the "Bad Blood" squad, we're ready to see another important person in Taylor's life—Calvin Harris, where are you?!
Taylor has a big night ahead of her, as she's not only nominated for Video of the Year but she's also debuting the highly anticipated music video for "Wildest Dreams" featuring Scott Eastwood. "Amazing working with @TaylorSwift13," Eastwood teased on Twitter over the weekend. "I'm proud to call you a true friend. #RockStar #WildestDreamsMusicVideo."
Based on the short teaser we've already seen, we can't wait to watch the entire video!
