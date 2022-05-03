Sydney Sweeney's Detachable Dress at the 2022 Met Gala Will Leave You Feeling Euphoric

Watch : See Stars BEFORE Met Gala 2022: Jack Harlow & More

Sydney Sweeney has us feeling euphoric with her Met Gala 2022 appearance.

The HBO star walked up the iconic Metropolitan Museum of Art steps on May 2 wearing a Tory Burch look that stood out among the Gilded Glamour dress code (See all the red carpet looks here.)

When the up-and-comer first stepped onto the red carpet, she rocked an angelic-looking white gown. However, half way through the steps of the Met, Sydney removed the bottom half of her dress, revealing a flirty new look.

While we're not entirely sure how the look pays tribute to the In America: An Anthology of Fashion theme, we're definitely here for it.

Suffice to say, Sydney pulled out all the stops for her' first-ever Met Gala, which was hosted by Blake Lively, Ryan Reynolds, Regina King and Lin-Manuel Miranda.

The Tory Burch ambassador kept the details of her ensemble a top secret ahead of the May 2 event, simply telling Vogue, "It's a rite of passage. I've always seen the Met on TV or in pictures, and I never knew if I'd be able to touch that world. Now I am, and it's amazing.