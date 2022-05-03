Sydney Sweeney's Detachable Dress at the 2022 Met Gala Will Leave You Feeling Euphoric

Sydney Sweeney has us feeling euphoric with her Met Gala 2022 appearance.
The HBO star walked up the iconic Metropolitan Museum of Art steps on May 2 wearing a Tory Burch look that stood out among the Gilded Glamour dress code (See all the red carpet looks here.)
When the up-and-comer first stepped onto the red carpet, she rocked an angelic-looking white gown. However, half way through the steps of the Met, Sydney removed the bottom half of her dress, revealing a flirty new look.
While we're not entirely sure how the look pays tribute to the In America: An Anthology of Fashion theme, we're definitely here for it.
Suffice to say, Sydney pulled out all the stops for her' first-ever Met Gala, which was hosted by Blake Lively, Ryan Reynolds, Regina King and Lin-Manuel Miranda.
The Tory Burch ambassador kept the details of her ensemble a top secret ahead of the May 2 event, simply telling Vogue, "It's a rite of passage. I've always seen the Met on TV or in pictures, and I never knew if I'd be able to touch that world. Now I am, and it's amazing.
She was joined on the carpet by her on-screen sis, Maude Apatow, who is also attending the A-list event for the very first time.
Maude also made a splash by wearing a timeless sheer gown with an old Hollywood hairstyle. Her outfit was completed thanks to a diamond choker and a dark red lip.
One Euphoria star who was unable to partake in the festivities is Zendaya. This is the second year in a row that the starlet has skipped the Met Gala, citing her jam-packed schedule. "I'm sorry to disappoint my fans here but I will be working," she recently told Extra. "Your girl's gotta work and make some movies so I wish everyone the best."
But Zendaya's absence doesn't mean Anna Wintour's guest list is lacking star power: In addition to Sydney and Maude, Kim Kardashian, Gabrielle Union and Lily James are dressed to the nines and ready to celebrate fashion's biggest night—not to forget the men, including Lil Nas X, Maluma and Austin Butler.
In other words, Sydney is in good company!