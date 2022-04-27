Why Sydney Sweeney and Maude Apatow Were "Crying Laughing" While Filming This Euphoria Scene

Sydney Sweeney and Maude Apatow had quite literally never, ever been happier.
During the season finale of HBO's Euphoria, on-screen sisters Cassie and Lexi Howard had an intense fight. But behind the scenes, the actresses who play them were having a ball.
In fact, Sydney revealed that they were hysterically laughing before shooting that scene.
"Right before [that] scene, we watched a video of us presenting at the Creative Emmys [in 2019] where we completely froze, and it made us start crying laughing," Sydney told People. "There were tears streaming down my face."
Maude added, "I don't think I've ever laughed that hard in my life. We were trying to explain [to the audience in the scene] why we were laughing and crying, and they just didn't get it."
But apparently, breaking character isn't anything new for Maude.
"I can't keep it together sometimes," the actress continued. "Everyone's always messing with me because I'm so easy to mess with."
Sydney and Maude don't just feel like they're on-screen family in the HBO teen drama, they feel like they're sisters in real life as well.
"Everyone knows that if I'm not in my trailer, I'm in Maude's or if Maude's not in hers, she's in mine," Sweeney said. "She's the sister I always wished I had."
And what do they do in their free time together? Just like the rest of us: Make TikToks.
"We found relief through the dancing on TikTok," Sweeney added. "When we got bored, we did some moves. We're very much homebodies. I don't think we're that cool!"
Suddenly, these two are our favorite Euphoria duo!
