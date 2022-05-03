Lizzo, Cardi B, Megan Thee Stallion and More Stars Share Behind-the-Scenes Peek at the 2022 Met Gala

Oh, to be a (fashionable) fly on the wall at the 2022 Met Gala.
Lucky for us, after walking the red carpet of fashion biggest's night in New York City on Monday, May 2, a few celebs in attendance including Lizzo, Megan Thee Stallion and Bridgerton star Nicola Coughlan shared an up-close-and-personal look inside the exclusive event with their fans on social media.
The theme of this year's gala, "In America: An Anthology of Fashion," was part two of a yearlong celebration of the history and influence of American fashion. And with the dress code of 2022 centered around "Gilded Glamour," we're sure some of the celebs were still reeling over those jaw-dropping moments on the carpet (such as Blake Lively's stunning dress reveal, anyone?) during the festivities.
Cardi B—who stunned fans with her entrance when they arrived at the Metropolitan Museum of Art wearing a custom Versace gown, made out of gorgeous gold chains—gave her followers some serious FOMO when she shared an Instagram video of herself hanging out on the dance floor with Normani, Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade.
But they weren't only the ones eager to share their good time with the rest of the world. Lizzo also proved she were soaking it all in, sharing a bunch of photos and videos of herself in the midst of the celebration, hanging with other celebs including Bella Hadid, Gigi Hadid and Jacob Elordi.
Keep reading to see all the candid pics courtesy of the celebs who were inside the place to be—and generously shared so that we were in the house, too: