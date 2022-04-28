All the Details on E!'s 2022 Met Gala

Watch : Blake Lively & Ryan Reynolds to HOST 2022 Met Gala

It's time for fashion's biggest night.

The 2022 Met Gala is Monday, May 2, and as always, E! will be your go-to destination. Live From E!: Met Gala kicks off at 6 p.m. ET/PT, and you can expect to see star-studded interviews with all of fashion and entertainment's A-listers.

The action-packed program will also showcase a team of fashion-savvy folks dressed to impress as part of this year's Costume Institute Gala theme, "In America: An Anthology of Fashion." Among those set to provide their expert commentary are Emmy-nominated television host Karamo, E! style correspondent Zanna Roberts Rassi, pop culture panelist Camille Kostek, fashion expert Phillip Picardi and red carpet correspondent Naz Perez. Together, they'll deliver the most extensive multi-platform content on-air, on digital and across mobile and social from New York City's Jazz at Lincoln Center.

Just a few blocks away at The Mark Hotel lobby bar will be The Rundown's Erin Lim Rhodes, hosting Live From E! Stream: Met Gala at 7 p.m. ET/4 p.m. PT . With help from fashion expert Melissa Chataigne, Erin will provide an in-depth look at the evening's ensembles and intel from the famous hotel. To tune in, head to @enews Twitter, eonline.com, or the E! News app.