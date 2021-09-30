Kim Kardashian Says Dad Robert Is Her "Guide" 18 Years After His Death

"We have had the conversation though about going to law school," Kim recalled to Van for Vanity Fair. "Him and I, when I was in college and I was trying to think what my major would be, I said, ‘Okay. I could major in political science and really do this' and then he was like, ‘Listen. You've seen the hard work that it takes. I don't doubt that you can do this but it's a really stressful life to be an attorney. Do you really want to be an attorney?' And then I ended up majoring in communications instead."