Everything We Know About Taylor Swift’s Role in the Movie Amsterdam

It's the movie of your wildest dreams.

Disney announced the release date of Taylor Swift's upcoming film, Amsterdam, and offered fans a sneak peek into the movie at CinemaCon on April 27. Set to release on Nov. 4, David O. Russell's latest film is an "original romantic crime epic about three close friends who find themselves at the center of one of the most shocking secret plots in American history," Disney shared in a statement.

John David Washington, Margot Robbie and Christian Bale lead the 1930s-set drama. The CinemaCon first look revealed a scrappy-looking Bale bruised with facial scars, according to Variety, along with plenty of drinking and dancing.

Taylor comes in crying, mourning the death of her father with co-star Chris Rock beside her, per Variety. "You have a dead white man in a box. It's not even a coffin, it has no lid," Chris says as Taylor sobs. "You know who's going to get in trouble? The Black men."