Everything We Know About Taylor Swift’s Role in the Movie Amsterdam

It's the movie of your wildest dreams.
Disney announced the release date of Taylor Swift's upcoming film, Amsterdam, and offered fans a sneak peek into the movie at CinemaCon on April 27. Set to release on Nov. 4, David O. Russell's latest film is an "original romantic crime epic about three close friends who find themselves at the center of one of the most shocking secret plots in American history," Disney shared in a statement.
John David Washington, Margot Robbie and Christian Bale lead the 1930s-set drama. The CinemaCon first look revealed a scrappy-looking Bale bruised with facial scars, according to Variety, along with plenty of drinking and dancing.
Taylor comes in crying, mourning the death of her father with co-star Chris Rock beside her, per Variety. "You have a dead white man in a box. It's not even a coffin, it has no lid," Chris says as Taylor sobs. "You know who's going to get in trouble? The Black men."
Taylor is seen wearing a "black veil partially covering her forehead" in the scene, The Hollywood Reporter's Chris Gardner tweeted.
The star-studded cast also includes Anya Taylor-Joy, Timothy Olyphant, Zoe Saldana, Rami Malek and Robert De Niro.
The film teaser at CinemaCon was part of a sizzle reel that introduced footage from three upcoming films by 20th Century Studios: The Bob's Burgers Movie, an Avatar sequel and Amsterdam.
The "Blank Space" singer is also involved in another buzzy upcoming film, Where the Crawdads Sing, a drama produced by Reese Witherspoon and her company, Hello Sunshine, and based on the 2018 novel by Delia Owens. The film, which is set to release in theaters July 15, will include a Taylor original on the soundtrack.
"As soon as I heard there was a film in the works starring the incredible @daisyedgarjones and produced by the brilliant @reesewitherspoon, I knew I wanted to be a part of it from the musical side," the 32-year-old wrote in an Instagram post in March. "I wrote the song ‘Carolina' alone and asked my friend @aarondessner to produce it. I wanted to create something haunting and ethereal to match this mesmerizing story."
Swifties better stock up on the popcorn for a Taylor takeover at the movie theater.