Halsey Has Been In and Out of the Hospital for Weeks Amid Health “Challenges”

Watch : Why Halsey Left Grammys 2022 Early

Halsey is taking a step back.

On April 25, the "Without Me" singer, 27, shared on their Instagram Story that they had been "in and out of the hospital" for the past few weeks while "dealing with some new challenges."

"Trying my best to keep things normal; Grammys, Coachella etc.," they wrote alongside a selfie lying in bed and holding up a peace sign. "But my body is putting up a strong protest. And ultimately demanding that I slow down or stop foreal this time. Especially so I can be in the best shape for tour."

Halsey—who has been open with their ongoing health complications related to endometriosis since 2017—warned fans not to take it personally if they decide to go "MIA."

"I am doing the best I can under difficult circumstances," Halsey wrote, before saying that they wanted to spread awareness to their "fellow spoonies," which are individuals who suffer from a chronic illness.