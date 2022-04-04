2022 Grammys

See Every Star On The Red Carpet

Why Halsey Left the 2022 Grammys Early

Shortly after walking the red carpet at the 2022 Grammys, Halsey made a quick exit from the award show. Read the singer's message to fans for more details.

By Jess Cohen Apr 04, 2022 2:00 AMTags
Red CarpetAwardsHealthCelebritiesGrammysHalsey
Watch: Halsey Opens Up About Postpartum 3 Months After Giving Birth

Halsey is prioritizing their health.

The superstar singer made a brief appearance at the 2022 Grammys on April 3 before exiting the ceremony. "Not feeling super well so I left early," Halsey, who was nominated for Best Alternative Music Album, wrote to fans on Instagram Story alongside a selfie. "Had to see BTS tho."

"Going to get pasta and sleep," they continued. "Thanks for everything luv u all."

A day before the Grammys, Halsey took to Instagram to share a health update with their fans. "The last time I attended the Grammys was 2017 and it was 3 days after I had my first Endometriosis surgery," the "Eastside" artist wrote in an April 2 post. "I walked the carpet with my stitches still in."

"As luck would have it, I'm attending tomorrow for the first time in years and I had surgery again (you guessed it) 3 days ago," Halsey, who gave birth to baby Ender in July, noted. "Only posting this to say, if you see me be gentle lol I'm fragile. Fragile but excited."

photos
Grammys 2022 Red Carpet Fashion

Before heading home, Halsey, wearing a Pressiat look paired with Tiffany & Co. jewels and Stuart Weitzman heels, struck a pose for cameras on the red carpet.

David Fisher/Shutterstock

Trending Stories

1

What Denzel Washington Thinks About Will Smith Slapping Chris Rock

2

Why Halsey Left the 2022 Grammys Early

3

Grammys 2022 Winners: The Complete List

During the evening, stylist Law Roach took to Instagram to share details about one of Halsey's standout accessories. "Vintage @pierrecardinofficiel hat from my personal archive," he captioned the post along with the hashtag #styledbyLAW.

Keep scrolling to see more red carpet moments from the 2022 Grammys.

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Lady Gaga

In Armani Privé with Tiffany & Co. jewelry

ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images

Jared Leto

In Gucci

Amy Sussman/Getty Images

SZA

In Jean Paul Gaultier

Amy Sussman/Getty Images
Kourtney Kardashian & Travis Barker

Kourtney in Et Ochs; Travis in Givenchy with Tiffany & Co. jewelry

Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Giveon

In Chanel

Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Chloe Bailey

In Valentino with Tiffany & Co. jewelry

Matt Baron/Shutterstock

Avril Lavigne

   

ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images

Allison Russell

    

ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images

Joni Mitchell

  

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Jon Baptiste

In Dolce & Gabbana with Maison Boucheron jewelry

ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images

Hailey Bieber

In Saint Laurent with Tiffany & Co. jewelry

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Justin Bieber

In Balenciaga

David Fisher/Shutterstock

Halsey

In Pressiat with Tiffany & Co. jewelry

ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images

Emonee Larussa

   

Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

Ty Dolla $ign

   

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Trevor Noah

In Gucci with Maison Boucheron jewelry

Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

Bella Harris

   

Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Jack Harlow

In Givenchy

Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Dua Lipa

In Versace

ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images

Marshmello

    

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Tinashe

In GCDS with Coperni bag

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Leslie Odom Jr.

    

Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

Cynthia Erivo

In Louis Vuitton with Maison Boucheron jewelry

Lester Cohen/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Lil Nas X

In Balmain

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Lenny Kravitz

In Natalia Fedner

Lester Cohen/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Finneas

In Gucci

Lester Cohen/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Bonnie Raitt

    

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Jimme Allen

   

Matt Baron/Shutterstock

Brothers Osborne

    

Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Saweetie

In Valentino

photos
View More Photos From Grammys 2022 Red Carpet Fashion
Watch E!'s 2022 Grammy Awards After Party show tonight, Sunday, April 3 at 11:30 p.m. for a full recap of music's biggest night.

Trending Stories

1

What Denzel Washington Thinks About Will Smith Slapping Chris Rock

2

Why Halsey Left the 2022 Grammys Early

3

Grammys 2022 Winners: The Complete List

4

See All the 2022 Grammys Red Carpet Fashion Looks

5

The True Story About Michelle Carter & The Girl From Plainville