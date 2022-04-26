RHOA’s Kandi Burruss Explains Her "Sucking D--k in a Locker Room" Comment

Watch : RHOA's Kandi Burruss Explains X-Rated Convo at Children's Party

The Real Housewives of Atlanta season 14 trailer left fans s-peach-less for several reasons.

There was the tense showdown between Shereé Whitfield and Drew Sidora, the surprise return of Phaedra Parks' ex-husband Apollo Nida, and, in perhaps the most jaw-dropping moment of all, Kandi Burruss asked the ladies, "Who think they know some tea on me about sucking d--k in a locker room?" The question was interrupted by a random mom chastising Kandi because they were at a kid's birthday party, making the scene all the more hilarious.

But what could the group possibly have been talking about to elicit such a specific accusation? Thankfully, Kandi weighed in during E! News' Nightly Pop on April 25.

"They were trying to play this game where people would have secrets about different people," Kandi said of her fellow Housewives, "and they would pull them out of a hat. And somebody said that I used to 'suck d--k in the locker room' or something. Crazy! I was like, 'I NEVER SUCKED D--K IN THE LOCKER ROOM!'"