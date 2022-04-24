Real Housewives of Potomac Star Robyn Dixon Shares Practical Amazon Products To Make Life Easier

We included these products chosen by Robyn Dixon because we think you'll like her picks at these prices. Robyn is a paid spokesperson for the Amazon Influencer Program. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
Life can be so much easier if you just take the time to get organized. If that sounds like an intimidating task, The Real Housewives of Potomac star Robyn Dixon has some great shopping to help you get and stay organized. The Bravo star recently shared her "picks for parents," but these items are useful for all of us who want to add some order to our lives.
During a recent Amazon Live session, Robyn said, "Today, I'm going to highlight some of my top picks and essential items for parents. I have a ton of great products from Amazon that are going to help us parents get through our day-to-day lives."
If you're looking for home organization products, innovative gadgets, and game-changing kitchen items, shop Robyn's Amazon picks.
Robyn Dixon's Practical Amazon Essentials
EZCo 2 in 1 Heat Sealer & Cutter Portable Bag Resealer Machine
"I have boys. They eat Doritos all the time. And then I wonder why the Doritos and cereals are stale. It's because they don't close the bags up well. This right here is a lifesaver for parents who think that's frustrating. This seals up bags. It's battery-operated, very easy, very quick, and very simple."
This bag sealer comes in three colors and it has 3,400+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
HoMedics UV Clean Sanitizer Bag
"This UV sanitizer bag is so important in my house. Our cell phones and electronic devices have so many germs on them. It's disgusting. This product is so important to have. It's so simple to use. It sanitizes your products. Just put them in here at the end of the day. This kills up to 99.9% of bacteria and viruses in just 60 seconds. It's super convenient."
This sanitizer bag comes in three colors and it has 1,500+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Taylor Toy Basketball Hoop Laundry Hamper
"This laundry hamper is so fun for kids. This makes it so easy for kids to put their laundry in the hamper. It's perfect for kids. I love it."
Smart Sheep Wool Dryer Balls- 6 Pack
"These wool dryer balls are so much better than fabric sheets with those chemicals. You can use as many as you need in the dryer. They bounce around in there and help your clothes separate and dry faster. These help with wrinkles. This is just so much better for the environment."
These have 44,500+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Vont 'Aura' LED Night Light (Plug-in) Super Smart Dusk to Dawn Sensor- 4 Pack
"Even though my boys are 14 and 12, they're still scared of the dark. These night lights are so sleek, but they emit such a great light. This is a four pack. They're just perfect."
These have 3,800+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
ySky Portable Phone Timer Lock Box for iPhone
"I know a lot of parents with teenagers need this. It's a smart lock for your mobile device. Your children may not like you for this. You can put the phone in here and set a timer. When the timer goes off, their timer goes off. Now, you don't have to punish your kids for disobeying you and being on their phone too much."
Marsheepy 12 Pack Charcoal Shoe Deodorizer Bags
"These are charcoal shoe deodorizer bags. They come in a 12-pack. My two boys are athletes. Their feet sweat and their feet stink. You just stick these in the shoe. They're not even scented, but they take away the odor."
These have 4,900+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Toilet Seat Covers Disposable- 20 Pack
"I travel with these disposable toilet seat covers. There are germs everywhere and you don't know how well people are cleaning. These are must-have to me."
These covers have 4,300+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
First Aid Only All-Purpose Essentials - 298 Pieces
"This is so important. Everybody should have a first aid kit in their house. There are 299 pieces in this kit. You're gonna use this kit. It's so small, but it has so much in it."
This kit has 47,200+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Echo Dot (4th Gen) | Smart speaker with Alexa
"This is a smart speaker. I love its size too."
This also comes in black and silver. It has 348,500+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Kassa Clear Dry Erase Board Sticker
"This is so perfect for me because I have so many "to do" lists. We have so many activities. There are so many notes I want to leave. You can put this dry erase board anywhere. You can even cut it up. You don't have to use the whole thing."
This dry erase board sticker has 4,500+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Bella Electric Ceramic Titanium Griddle, Make 10 Eggs at Once
"I have kids who have different appetites and it gets kind of frustrating when you cook. This griddle makes it really easy to cook, especially in the morning. You can cook so many different things at the same time. This is such a lifesaver, especially for people with big families."
This griddle has 15,800+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
SPLF 12 Pack BPA Free Reusable Storage Bags
"These are reusable storage bags. I have to make lunch for them every day. I don't want to waste so many ziploc bags. These are so great for the environment. These are awesome, leakproof, and 100% recyclable. One reusable bag can save more than 100 disposable baggies. These are great for travel and home organization too."
These bags have 7,900+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Zevro/GAT201C Indispensable Dry Food Dispenser
"This is perfect for cereal. It's perfect for dog food. It's perfect for so many things. This prevents food from getting stale. It's nice and neat. It's super fun. I love this product."
This has 13,300+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Maiting 2 Pack Electric Tap
"Put these on your milk or juice in the refrigerator. Just flip the tap and it pours out."
Nutribullet Personal Blender for Shakes, Smoothies, Food Prep, and Frozen Blending
"This is my favorite kitchen gadget. It's so amazing and so awesome. I mix so many smoothies and shakes for myself and my kids. It's an amazing product and it helps people eat a little bit healthier."
This device has 30,200+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Topist Angry Mama Microwave Cleaner
"This is so important. I don't know how many times I've opened my microwave and have seen a nasty mess. I love this product. It's so simple. It's so easy to use. It definitely gets the job done when it comes to cleaning your microwave."
This product has 2,300+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Utopia Home Set of 6 Fridge Organizers
"This is a set of six fridge organizers. You have all these nice, clear, storage bins. These are great space savers and they help keep stuff clean."
These organizers has 9,600+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Kitchen Mama Electric Can Opener
"This can opener is so easy, so simple, and so compact. The electric can opener is a lifesaver. It's quick. I love that product."
This comes in 10 colors and it has 41,100+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Elephas Mini WiFi Projector for iPhone
"This is a mini wifi projector. This right here is a kid's dream. Being able to project movies, games, and TV shows is great. It's very simple and easy to use." This projector has 1,800+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
HuaKastro 14 FT Inflatable Projector Movie Screen
"This inflatable projector screen is great for a family movie night, sleepovers, and big games."
Max’Is Creations the Mug With a Hoop
"This is so fun and cool. It's a mug with a hoop."
This mug has 3,100+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
The Complete Cookbook for Young Chefs: 100+ Recipes that You'll Love to Cook and Eat by America's Test Kitchen Kids
"My son Carter is into cooking. He loves learning how to follow recipes. I think this is such a nice, cool book for kids." This cookbook has 14,900+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Pavilia Premium Fleece Blanket with Sleeves
"This is a fleece blanket with sleeves. Everyone in my house takes this. It's so soft. It's so plush."
This comes in 19 colors and it has 9,400+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Cup Cozy Deluxe Pillow
"This here is a must for me. We do not spills or mess on our furniture. This is so convenient. Just put it right on your couch."
Kinghouse Garage Sports Equipment Organizer
"This garage organizer is so important so you have stuff all in one place."
Meneea Charger Stand with Cooling Fan for Xbox Series S Console and Controller
"My children are Xbox junkies and their stuff is all over the place. This charging stand makes things so streamlined. You can even hook their headphones on here. It's so great because it really keeps everything compact. It has a cooling fan."
Powstick Charging Station for Multiple Devices
"This is a charging station for multiple devices. This is nice because it keeps everything neat and organized. You can charge six devices at the same time."
Oudew Car Trash Can with Lid- Set of 2
"These car trash cans are big for me. This little trashcan is so cute and awesome. It sticks right in your cup holder. It's very sleek." This car trash can has 1,600+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Apple AirTag
"This is great to make sure kids are safe and that you know where they are. This is just such a genius product. You can put this in your kid's backpack to track it and know where they are going. It's also great if you lose something and need to find it. There are so many reasons why this is so important and useful."
The Apple AirTag has 33,500+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
EZBasics Ionic Face Steamer for Home Facial
"I am very into taking care of my skin. I'm trying to have my skin as hydrated as possible. We all want that fountain of youth and we all want to look amazing. This face steamer is just so good for you. It's good for moisture. It opens your pores so when you are using your products, they absorb even better and work more effectively. It's also good to help relieve sinuses as well."
This comes in three colors and it has 12,800+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Matein Electronics Travel Organizer, Waterproof
"This is an electronics travel organizer. It's great. It's just good for traveling. It has so many compartments to keep everything separated."
This organize comes in three colors and it has 3,500+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Renpho Heated Eye Massager for Migraines With Bluetooth Music, Rechargeable Eye Mask With Vibration, Relax and Reduce Eye Strain Dark Circles Eye Bags Dry Eye Improve Sleep
"This is so cool and I think this is a great gift, the Renpho Eye Massager with heat and Bluetooth. We are on our devices all the time. This here really helps with relieving your eyes from the stress of always looking at screens. It plays music. It has heat and vibration. This is one of those products you didn't know you needed, but you need this."
This is also an E! Shopping Editor favorite. This eye massager also comes in pink and it has 2,500+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
