Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Kiss Onstage at Invictus Games Opening Ceremony

Now that's a royal welcome!
While celebrating the opening ceremony of the Invictus Games on April 16, Meghan Markle gave a special introduction to her "incredible husband" and the founder of the sporting event, Prince Harry. After finishing her speech, Meghan welcomed Harry onto the stage and the couple shared a sweet kiss.
It's been a busy day for the royal pair. In addition to speaking at ceremony, Meghan and Harry also attended the Invictus Games' first event, the Jaguar Land Rover Challenge, and were later spotted being adorably driven around a closed course by two children in silver miniature cars.
In a video of her speech, which was posted on Twitter by journalist Omid Scobie, Meghan shared that the couple were "so grateful" to the Netherlands, where the Games are currently being held, for "welcoming us and for hosting the Invictus Games."
"For each team, my husband and I both recognize it's been a lot to get here both physically and emotionally," she shared. "Not least of which for the Ukraine team, who we are all standing with."
The Duchess of Sussex, who wore a white Khaite bodysuit and black trousers, also took a moment to thank all of the athletes—who are all wounded, injured and sick servicemen and women, both active duty and veterans—for attending the event.
"It is here at the Invictus Games that we honor your years of active duty on the field and your continued service to your country, to your family, and your community off the field," she said. "Thank you so much for your service and thank you to all the family and the friends that are here who have been supporting you along the way. Because this is service. This is dedication. And this is the Invictus family."
Turning her attention to her husband, who she married in 2018, Meghan added that it was her "distinguished honor" to welcome the Duke of Sussex to the stage and praised his dedication to the Games.
"He has also spent many late nights and early mornings planning for these Games to make them as perfect as possible for each of you," she said. "I could not love and respect him more and I know that all of you feel the same because he's your fellow veteran, having served two tours of duty in Afghanistan and 10 years of military service."
Calling him the father of "our two little ones" (the couple share son Archie, 2, and daughter Lili, 10 months), Meghan concluded her speech by stating, "Please welcome my incredible husband."