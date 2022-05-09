All the Off-Screen Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Drama to Catch Up on Before Season 12

Watch : RHOBH EXCLUSIVE Trailer Debut: Crystal Kung Minkoff REACTS!

In Beverly Hills, the drama doesn't pause just because the cameras do.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills cast proves that backbiting and legal woes take no hiatus. Returning stars Kyle Richards, Lisa Rinna, Erika Jayne, Dorit Kemsley, Garcelle Beauvais, Sutton Stracke, Crystal Kung Minkoff and Kathy Hilton—along with newcomers Diana Jenkins and Sheree Zampino—are currently gearing up for the Bravo series' season 12 premiere, but they just can't seem to save their antics for the screen, whether they're sending shady tweets or making off-hand remarks in interviews.

Then there are the more serious off-screen happenings, like Erika's ongoing legal troubles. In February, she was dismissed from her estranged husband Tom Girardi's embezzlement and fraud lawsuit, only to be named in a different suit a few weeks later. More trouble arose in April, but through it all, Erika has continued to deny any wrongdoing.

If you've been unable to keep up, don't worry—we've rounded up everything you need to know ahead of RHOBH season 12.