Real Housewives of Dallas Star Dr. Tiffany Moon Shares Mother's Day Gifts for Busy Moms

We interviewed Dr. Tiffany Moon because we think you'll like her picks at these prices. Some of the products featured are from Tiffany's own line. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
Before you know it, Mother's Day will be here. For anyone who needs some help planning and shopping for the big day, Dr. Tiffany Moon has you covered. The Real Housewives of Dallas fan favorite shared her gift suggestions for Mother's Day shopping. The busy Bravolebrity is hoping for a low key Mother's Day, telling E!, "My husband is going to get up early and cook the kids breakfast so I can sleep in and then we are going out to brunch, and I think my husband might have a surprise up his sleeve."
Aside from gift picks, Tiffany shared some of her essential products, some must-haves for your kids, and she answered some fun questions about mom life.
E!: Which fictional mom represents you the best and why?
TM: I didn't watch much TV growing up, but probably Mrs. Brady from The Brady Bunch! She was the ultimate television mom and I love the way she embraces all of the challenges being in a blended family presents. My twins and two stepchildren are my world, just like Carol's children were to her. Plus, she handles everything with grace! I'd like to think I do as well.
E!: Tell us about a time you embarrassed your kids.
TM: One time I went to watch a play at school. I worked a 24-hour shift the night before and barely slept, so when they turned down the lights in the auditorium, I fell asleep and, apparently, was snoring. Luckily one of the other moms nudged me and I caught some cute pics of my kiddo.
Kitsch Spiral Hair Ties- 8 Pieces
E!: What's an item that your son or daughter always borrows from you?
TM: Hair ties. I swear I buy hair ties in bulk and whenever I need one, I can't find one. I have 3 daughters so there's a great demand for hair ties at our house!
These crease-free hair ties have 38,800+ 5-star Amazon reviews and come in multiple colors.
Dyson Supersonic Hair Dryer
E!: What's a gift you've received that you get so much use out of?
TM: My Dyson Supersonic Hair Dryer. It cut my hair drying time in half and I'm all about being more efficient and saving time! I absolutely love it, I recommend this to all of my friends!
This hair dryer has 20.2K "Loves" from Sephora shoppers.
Care Touch Hand Sanitizer Wipes-110 Hand Wipes Individually Wrapped
E!: What are three items you always have with you as a mom?
TM: Hand sanitizer wipes, tissues, and snacks.
These hand sanitizer wipes have 4,100+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Fun Kidz Unicorn Slime Kit for Girls
E!: If you only had 2 days to get a gift, what are you ordering from Amazon Prime?
TM: That's tough! For my twins, they love anything glitter and slime. This slime making kit would be perfect for them.
This set has 2,000+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Mellanni Queen Sheet Set Hotel Luxury 1800 Bedding Sheets & Pillowcases - Extra Soft Cooling Bed Sheets
Tiffany added, "My two oldest are getting ready to go off to college, I would say dorm room essentials like AirPods or a good backpack! Definitely, these sheets from Amazon, they're so soft!"
These sheets in 41 colors and patterns in many sizes and they have 215,800+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Roll over image to zoom in Cooluli 20L Mini Fridge For Bedroom
Tiffany selected this as another go-to Amazon Prime gift for her two oldest kids, explaining, "Every dorm room needs a mini fridge. I would buy something like this."
This mini fridge also comes in blue, black, and white. It has 1,200+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Tiffany Moon's Mother's Day Gift Picks
If you need some suggestions for Mother's Day shopping, the RHOD alum shared some great suggestions.
EyeVac+ The Only Trash Bin That Cleans Your Floors. 2in1 Touchless Trash Bin and Touchless Vacuum
"Leave it to me to be excited about a trash can! The lid is motion activated so it's normally closed and opens when you need it and the bottom part suctions up any remaining dirt from sweeping you do. It's magic!"
This trash bin also comes in gold.
Droplette Microinfusion Device
"This revolutionary skincare device was developed by 2 MIT scientists and is backed by NASA. It uses piezoelectric technology to infuse a micro-mist of potent skincare ingredients into the skin and is my absolute favorite skincare device."
Murad Retinol Youth Renewal Eye Masks
"These eye masks instantly depuff and make me look fresh. I'm obsessed with them. These are a must for the days I'm filming!"
These eye masks have 3.3K+ "Loves" from Sephora shoppers.
Pique Sun Goddess Matcha
"I'm obsessed with this ceremonial grade matcha. I make a matcha tea latte every morning before my morning meditation. It has a bit less caffeine than coffee and I don't feel as jittery with it!"
Sanzo Sparkling Water
"I'm obsessed with sparkling water. I love Sanzo sparkling water because it's made with real fruit and no sugar. My favorite flavors are lychee and yuzu- I always keep them stocked."
Sulwhasoo Concentrated Ginseng Renewing Cream
"I've been traveling a lot and my skin is super dry. I love using this skin cream which contains ginseng to rehydrate, it feels so luxe and perks my skin up immediately."
Supergoop! Unseen Sunscreen SPF 40
"Anyone who saw me on Real Housewives of Dallas knows that I am serious about my sun protection. I slather this stuff on myself and my kids anytime we go outside! Always wearing SPF is the best skincare hack!"
This sunscreen has 242.1K+ "Loves" from Sephora and 6,200+ 5-star Amazon reviews. This sunscreen has been recommended by E! shopping editors, Nina Dobrev, Vanderpump Rules star Katie Maloney, and The Bachelor alums Tayshia Adams, Hannah Godwin, Amanda Stanton.
Tiffany Moon MD Rosé Champagne Special Edition Candle
"This is one of the newest candles from my line and I love it because it smells effervescent and fun, just like champagne! We also give a portion of all proceeds back to local charities in Dallas that help victims of domestic violence."
Astrea Caviar Experience Set (4-Species w/Oscietra)
"I love caviar and there is an online retailer that is fabulous called Astrea Caviar, which is a female-owned business. They have samplers so you can try different kinds while you learn about caviar and I love ordering it for special occasions."
E!: What's your number one piece of advice for new moms?
TM: Enjoy the little moments and don't sweat the small stuff (I wish I had taken my own advice back when they were little).
E!: What's one piece of advice your mom gave you that you wished you followed more?
TM: Eat more fruits and vegetables.
If you're looking for more celebrity Mother's Day shopping suggestions, check out these picks from The Skinny Confidential's Lauryn Evarts Bosstick and The Bachelor alum Catherine Giudici Lowe.
(This interview has been edited and condensed for length and clarity.)