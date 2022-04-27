Kim and Khloe Kardashian Deny They Had "Control" Over Canceling Rob & Chyna

Watch : Kardashians vs. Blac Chyna: DRAMA Behind $100 Million Lawsuit

Kim and Khloe Kardashian are taking the stand.

During a court appearance on April 26 for Blac Chyna's defamation trial against their family, the two sisters testified that they didn't decide whether Rob & Chyna—the reality series that centered around their brother Rob Kardashian as he prepared to welcome his first child with his then-fiancée Chyna—would be renewed for a second season.

In Chyna's lawsuit against the Kardashian-Jenner clan, she is seeking over $140 million in general damages for emotional distress, alleging the family was responsible for derailing her reality TV career. Rob & Chyna ran for one season in 2016 and the couple split in 2017.

When asked by Chyna's attorney, Lynne Ciani, if she wanted Rob & Chyna to be canceled, Khloe replied on the stand, "We don't have control."

During her testimony, the Good American founder also described Rob and Chyna's relationship as "volatile," saying that she and her younger sister Kylie Jenner were previously encouraged by Keeping Up With the Kardashians producers to voice their concerns about their brother's well-being to network executives.