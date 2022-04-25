Kylie Jenner Testifies That Tyga Told Her Blac Chyna Attacked Him With Knife

Kylie Jenner's past relationship with Tyga is taking center stage in court.
As Blac Chyna's defamation lawsuit against the Kardashians continues in a Los Angeles courtroom, another family member has found themselves testifying in front of a judge.
On April 24, Kylie took the stand and was questioned by Chyna's lawyer Lynne Ciani. During the testimony, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star recalled a moment when she was dating Tyga, who expressed trouble with his ex Chyna.
According to Kylie, Tyga once showed her a 6-inch long scar on his arm and claimed it was a knife wound at the hands of Chyna. When asked if she saw any proof or evidence that Chyna had slashed Tyga, Kylie said she "wasn't there" and was just going off of "what Tyga told me."
E! News has reached out to Tyga's rep for comment and hasn't heard back. Kylie and Tyga dated on-and-off for about three years before breaking up in 2017. Tyga shares 9-year-old son King Cairo with Chyna. Kylie's brother, Rob Kardashian, also has a child, 5-year-old daughter Dream, with Chyna.
Last week, Kris Jenner took the stand and testified about Tyga's alleged experience with Chyna.
"Tyga told us…that he was physically abused," she said. And while she testified to never seeing a cut on Tyga's arm, Kris said, "I only know what Tyga and Kylie told me."
Chyna is suing Kris and her children—Kylie, Rob, Kim Kardashian and Khloe Kardashian—for defamation. In the lawsuit, Chyna alleges that the family was responsible for the cancellation of the second season of her spin-off with Rob, E!'s Rob & Chyna.
While on the stand on April 21, Kris testified about Rob and Chyna's romance, describing it as "a rocky relationship from the start."
Before the trial kicked off earlier this month, Chyna shared her mindset as to why she wanted her day in court, "At the end of the trial, I'm going to be able to proudly tell King and Dream that I did everything I could to right the wrong that was done to me," she tweeted on April 2. "And that, in life, it is my hope that they will be able to stand up for themselves when it matters too."
For more details about the testimonies given during Chyna's defamation trial against the Kardashians, click here.