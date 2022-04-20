This Pack of Three Sports Bras With 23,500+ Five-Star Amazon Reviews is on Sale for $14

A pack of three quality sports bras with rave reviews for under $20? Adding to cart ASAP.

By Kristine Fellizar Apr 20, 2022 10:00 AMTags
Ecomm, Amazon Sports BrasAmazon

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. 

Thanks to Amazon, we can try all kinds of new beauty products for great prices, buy good quality underwear that should be about $10 more expensive than they actually are, and get our purchases delivered to us super fast. Now, we found something else to be grateful to Amazon for — affordable sports bras

If you're in the market for new sports bras that are supportive and comfy enough to wear all day long, this pack of three medium support sports bras on Amazon are on sale right now for less than $20! Some sizes are even as low as $14. 

We know what you're thinking. Bras that cheap can't possibly be that great, right? According to the 23,000-plus five-star reviews, these bras are surprisingly well made. Many rave over how comfortable they are, and numerous shoppers love them so much, they wear them all day long. 

If you want to snag a pack for yourself or learn more about why Amazon shoppers can't get enough, check out the below. 

AKAMC 3-Pack Medium Support Cross Back Sports Bras

This pack of sports bras from AKAMC is made of moisture-wicking fabric, offers medium support and features a seamless design, removable padding and cute colorful crisscross back straps. They're originally $40 for a pack of three, but you can get it today for $14. Amazing! 

$40
$14
Amazon

Wonder what actual Amazon shoppers think? Check out the following reviews. 

"So, so wonderful. Love these bras for yoga, after the shower everyday and for sleeping. Love the softness, love the support, love the price on a three-pack, love the color variety, love the straps. You cannot go wrong with this brand. I definitely recommend this product." 

"Do it! I love how much comfort these sport bras have. I would definitely recommend buying them!"

"Super comfy sports bras. These are soft and stretchy and still have enough to hold things in. I typically wear a medium or large in sports bras depending on the brand. Based on reviews, I got the large in these and they fit perfect. Comfy enough to wear all day and supportive enough to do my yoga flows and get work done on the farm. Highly recommend."

"Shockingly awesome!"

"Firstly, you can't beat the price on these. They are very soft and comfortable. I am usually a size L/XL in tops and a 40D in bras and I bought a XXXL and they fit great. When I first opened the package I was surprised how small they seemed, but they are stretchy and don't bind like other sports bras. As far as support, I'm not going to be doing any high impact workouts in these. They would be great for light workouts, walking, yoga, or just wearing under regular clothes, which I am doing right now because they are way more comfy than my regular bras."

"Had low expectations because of the price point, but I'm honestly really pleasantly surprised. They are supportive enough to work out but not TOO supportive that I'm uncomfortable. The inside pads are flattering and not too small, and the bra honestly just makes everything look nice. Very happy with this purchase."

