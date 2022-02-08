Cheap Underwear From Amazon That Reviewers Say Are Sexy & Comfortable

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.

When it comes to underwear, sexier pieces tend to be uncomfortable while more comfy undies tend to be less cute. But who says you can't have underwear that's both sexy and comfortable? We went on a mission to find undies that were the perfect mix of both sexy and comfortable, and lucky for us, we found exactly what we were searching for on Amazon.

For instance, this pack of lace bikinis are an Amazon shopper-fave with over 1,500 five-star reviews. According to reviewers, they're super soft, very well-made and just cheeky enough to be sexy without showing too much. If you want to take advantage of an amazing deal, this variety pack of 20 colorful lace thongs are on sale for just $30. They're also highly-rated and have over 15,6000 five-star reviews.

In addition to being sexy, comfortable and highly-rated by Amazon reviewers, all these options are pretty wallet-friendly. If you're in the market for some new undies, be sure to check out the below.