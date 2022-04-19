The Most Shocking Revelations From Johnny Depp and Amber Heard's Defamation Trial

Content warning: This story discusses sexual assault and abuse.
Johnny Depp and Amber Heard are ready for a battle in the courtroom.
More than five years after their breakup, Depp's $50 million defamation lawsuit against his ex-wife is taking center stage in a Virginia courtroom. In opening statements shared on April 12, Depp's lawyers argued that Heard ruined the actor's reputation by "choosing to lie about him for her own personal benefit."
Back in 2018, Heard wrote an essay for the Washington Post in which she described herself as a "public figure representing domestic abuse." Although the article never mentioned Depp by name, his attorneys previously said in court documents that Heard's op-ed was all part of an "elaborate hoax."
The Pirates of the Caribbean star also claimed in court documents that Heard concocted her story in the hopes of generating "positive publicity" and to "advance her career."
Days before the trial began, Heard made a rare statement on Instagram announcing a break from social media. "Johnny is suing me for an op-ed I wrote in the Washington Post, in which I recounted my experience of violence and domestic abuse," she wrote on April 9. "I wrote about the price women pay for speaking out against men in power. I continue to pay that price, but hopefully when this case concludes, I can move on and so can Johnny."
As the trial continues and is broadcast live on TV, E! News is keeping track of the biggest revelations from both sides. Keep reading to get the latest before a jury reaches a verdict.
Johnny Depp's Controversial Texts to Amber Heard
On April 13, text messages between Depp and his neighbor Isaac Baruch were revealed in court.
''I hope that Amber's rotten corpse is decomposing in a f--king trunk of a honda civic," Depp's text read, according to court footage posted to Twitter. Baruch acknowledged as real, saying, "...I see it here. Yeah, it was written."
The messages were presented while Baruch was being cross-examined on the stand by Heard's attorney Elaine Bredehoft. E! News reached out to Depp's rep who said they would not be commenting.
Johnny Depp Denies Amber Heard's Sexual Assault Allegation
During opening statements, Heard's attorney Ben Rottenborn claimed his client suffered sexual violence at the hands of Depp. He also alleged that the actress suffered domestic abuse by Depp that "took many forms," including physical, emotional, verbal and psychological abuse.
"You will hear in the most graphic and horrifying terms about the violence that she suffered," Rottenborn said about Heard's upcoming testimony. "You'll hear that straight from her. She will get on the stand and she will tell you that. It happened."
A spokesperson for Depp denied the allegations, saying, "This follows a pattern of her elaborate, erroneous claims which have continued to change and evolve over time for the purpose of Hollywood shock value of which Amber has mastered and used to exploit a serious social movement."
Did Johnny Depp and Amber Heard Engage in "Mutual Abuse"?
Laurel Avis Anderson, a therapist who worked with Depp and Heard, testified on April 14 that the couple engaged in "mutual abuse."
"I thought he had been well controlled," Anderson said according to Variety when discussing Depp's past partners. "With Ms. Heard, he was triggered. They engaged in what I saw as mutual abuse." The therapist, who saw the couple several times between October and December 2015, testified that Depp denied being violent. At the same time, she said the pair, who wed in February 2015, had "terrible skills" communicating.
"Ms. Heard had a jackhammer style of talking. She was very amped up," Anderson testified. "He had trouble talking at a similar pace…She loved him. He loved her. She believed that she wasn't stupid. She knew what they were doing wasn't healthy."
Johnny Depp's Doctor Recalls Treating His Severed Finger
Depp's longtime doctor David Kipper participated in a deposition that was played in court on April 18. In the deposition, recorded in February, Kipper recalled treating the actor after his fingertip was severed.
Kipper said he didn't know how Depp had gotten injured back in March 2015 when he cleaned the actor's wound in Australia. Depp previously claimed Heard "threw a large glass vodka bottle" at him and that the bottle hit the countertop where he had his hand and caused his finger to shatter. "I had to have three surgeries to reconstruct my finger and contracted MRSA three times," Depp said back in 2019 in his first declaration as part of his $50 million defamation lawsuit against her. "I feared that I would lose my finger, my arm and my life."
When asked in the deposition about a text message to Kipper from Depp that claimed the actor cut his own finger, Kipper responded, "I think that's what it said, yes." Kipper also testified that the actor told the ER doctor he'd cut his own finger with a knife.
Why Johnny Depp Took the Stand
On April 19, Depp took the stand and explained why he chose to pursue the high-profile defamation case.
"I felt it my responsibility to stand up not only for myself in my instance, but stand up for my children who at the time were 14 and 16," the dad of Lily-Rose Depp, 22 and Jack Depp, 20, with ex Vanessa Paradis, testified, NBC News reported. "They were in high school and I thought it was diabolical that my children would have to go to school and have their friends or people in school approach them with the infamous People magazine cover with Miss Heard with a dark bruise on her face." The cover, released in June 2016, featured a photo taken from Heard's friend of the actress visibly injured.
Depp went on to say he never reached the point of striking Heard "in any way" nor has he ever struck any woman in his life.
"It's been six years of trying times," Depp told the court. "It's really strange when one day you're Cinderella so to speak, and zero point six seconds you're Quasimodo. And I didn't deserve that, nor did my children, nor did the people who believed in me for all these years. I didn't want anybody to believe that I had done them wrong or that I had lied to them or that I was a fraud."
Depp is expected to remain on the stand for cross examination on April 20 before Heard takes the stand.